Database: Flu cases may have peaked in region
0 comments

Database: Flu cases may have peaked in region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Flu shots

Joe Palange of Greenwich sits in preparation of getting a flu shot at the Washington County Community Festival in 2018. It's not too late to get a flu shot, but it takes two weeks for full protection.

 Bruce Squiers, Special to The Post-Star

Flu cases may have peaked in the region, according to a state database.

In Warren County, confirmed new flu cases per week doubled from 9 to 18 in the last week. In Washington County, there were 10 confirmed cases a week ago, and 13 new cases last week.

But in the rest of the Capital Region, flu cases were falling.

In Saratoga County, confirmed new flu cases fell from 203 last week to 146 this week.

Flu cases have been steadily increasing every week from the end of December until last week.

New York City is also seeing a downtown in new cases, but Western and Central New York cases are still rising.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News