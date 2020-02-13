Database: Flu cases may have peaked in region

Flu cases may have peaked in the region, according to a state database.

In Warren County, confirmed new flu cases per week doubled from 9 to 18 in the last week. In Washington County, there were 10 confirmed cases a week ago, and 13 new cases last week.

But in the rest of the Capital Region, flu cases were falling.

In Saratoga County, confirmed new flu cases fell from 203 last week to 146 this week.

Flu cases have been steadily increasing every week from the end of December until last week.

New York City is also seeing a downtown in new cases, but Western and Central New York cases are still rising.

