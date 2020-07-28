Data: Testing lacking at state prisons

Armed with data that shows New York's COVID-19 testing in prisons trails other states, advocates are urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Department of Corrections to do more testing in the state's 52 prisons.

According to the latest data released by the department, 5,812 inmates have been tested in New York — 15.1% of the total prison population. By comparison, 29% of New York residents have been tested for COVID-19.

Other states have tested inmates at much higher rates. Florida, which has about 94,000 inmates, has performed 43,272 tests — nearly half the population. California, which has more than 101,000 inmates, has performed 65,818 tests.

Statewide, New York performed an average of 66,048 COVID-19 tests over a seven-day period — enough to test every incarcerated individual and correction officer in a single day. There are 38,390 inmates and 19,100 correction officers, sergeants and lieutenants in New York prisons, according to the Corrections Department.

Khalil Cumberbatch, chief strategist at New Yorkers United for Justice, said the lack of COVID-19 testing in state prisons is New York's biggest oversight.

"The state has committed to testing millions, and that commitment needs to be extended to everyone behind prison walls," Cumberbatch said.