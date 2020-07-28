Data: DOCCS lacks testing of inmates for coronavirus

DOCCS recently completed COVID-19 testing of all inmates ages 55 and older. The testing of 3,922 older inmates found 77 new positive cases, a 1.9% positivity rate. Cumberbatch called the increased testing "a step in the right direction," but added that it should've been done sooner and should be part of a broader plan to conduct large-scale testing in prisons.

Sources have told The Citizen that there are plans to test every inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility in Dutchess County, the prison that's reported the most COVID-19 cases in New York. DOCCS said it's consulting with the state Department of Health and "continues to evaluate all options of further testing and anticipates doing additional targeted testing."

DOCCS' latest COVID-19 report indicates that 604 inmates in 27 state prisons tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the inmates (537) have recovered. There have been 17 deaths reported.

The advocates' concern isn't limited to the incarcerated population. DOCCS says 1,308 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Five staff members have died, according to the department.

While there is facility-level data for inmates, DOCCS isn't releasing that information for employees due to security concerns.