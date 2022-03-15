Darren Smith wins Argyle mayoral write-in vote

ARGYLE — Argyle village residents hit the polls Tuesday night to elect a new mayor.

The village was in a unique situation, as there was no one officially on the ballot for mayor, so residents and officials alike had to rely on mayoral write-ins.

Darren Smith received 30 write-in votes for the mayoral candidacy and has won, said Joyann Stimpson, who is the clerk for the village of Argyle.

Joy Covington, who was another mayoral write-in, received one vote.

“She doesn’t live in the village though, so she was disqualified,” Stimpson said.

The previous mayor, Wes Clark, announced leading up to the election, that he would not be running again and would decline the position if he was voted as a write-in.

Argyle has been in this position before. The village did not have anyone on the ballot for mayor in 1992, 1994 and 2020.

Stimpson also said that there was an additional write-in for an individual named “Daniel” for mayor and trustee. No last name was given.

Voters in Argyle also voted to fill two trustee positions.

Cher McCotter stepped down after 12 years of being on the board of trustees. Ian Hamilton received 33 votes and will be filling her position.

Trustee Charles Edward ran to keep his seat. He received 33 votes.

Stimpson said a total of 34 people came in to vote on Tuesday night.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.