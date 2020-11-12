DAR selling wreaths for placement at national veterans cemetery in Saratoga

GLENS FALLS — National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 19.

On that day, wreath-laying ceremonies are coordinated at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1,600 cemeteries across the country.

The Jane McCrea Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is selling wreaths that will be placed at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Saratoga.

Last year, not enough wreaths were purchased to cover the entire cemetery of 13,100 graves, said Tamaris Dolton, regent of the Jane McCrea chapter.

As of last week, only about 3,500 wreaths had been purchased so far this year.

“People need to do something,” Dolton said. “I know it’s hard. I know a lot of people have lost their jobs.”

Dolton’s father was a World War II veteran and his brother was a veteran. Her brother was in the Vietnam War and her other brother served as well. Her cousin was a Navy Seal. Dolton’s grandson is also an active duty airman now.

But it all became very real and personal three years ago when her uncle’s remains came home from Korea.