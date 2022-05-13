Dancing through the generations

QUEENSBURY — Dan Buckley was sporting a backwards baseball cap and sunglasses as the sun above brought the heat at the 45th South High Marathon Dance at Six Flags Great Escape.

Buckley, a seventh grade science teacher at the South Glens Falls Central School District, was a staff member at the event while his daughter Addisyn danced with her classmates at the North Woods Picnic Grove.

“As a teacher, I get to see my students, and now I can say I’m a father of a dancer,” Dan said. “My daughter is a freshman this year.”

Dan has been involved in the event for over 25 years.

He recalled when he was a freshman and his group was made up of about 10 students.

He said that now 80% of the student body registers to participate.

“I feel like I’m one of the really lucky people. I was a dancer. I ran the alumni for a while, and now I’m a teacher,” Dan said. “I’ve been volunteering ever since high school.”

Addisyn said that the event is a great way to help so many and to give back to the community. She said that she was honored to be a part of the tradition.

She said that seeing her father and other alumni participating in the marathon dance shows how important the event is for the community.

She said that she would be returning once she graduates.

“I think this is really important,” Addisyn said. “I think it’s just a great opportunity for people to come together for a common cause: raising money for people who need it.”

Her grandfather Tim Buckley was sitting at a picnic table close by alongside his wife Debbie.

“Now the grandkids are dancing,” Tim said as Addisyn made her way back to the dance floor. “So we’re having lots of fun.”

The duo have been helping out with the dance for decades. Tim said that he and Debbie have been involved for 29 years.

They typically take the lead with the 50/50 raffle.

Debbie signed up as a room chaperone for the girls when the pair were first getting involved with the dance in 1993. Tim said that he was working shifts from 3:30 a.m. to noon.

When he arrived after eating his lunch to volunteer, he asked what he could do to help out.

“They gave me a roll of tickets and said you’re 50/50,” Tim said.

The operation started small, but Tim said that now they have a group of 20 to 30 people working with 50/50 tickets. The last time that the dance was held at the school Tim said that they were able to raise $18,000.

He said that the success of the raffle is thanks to Debbie.

“She’s got it really well planned,” he said. “All I do is use my big mouth.”

What Tim and Debbie didn’t expect was to be recognized for their efforts.

They were called onto the stage and presented with a plaque acknowledging their decades of support to ensure the success of the marathon dance.

That includes selling hundreds of thousands of 50/50 tickets.

“We’re really proud. (The marathon dance) has become a huge part of our family,” Debbie said.

Dan said that the vibe at Great Escape was amazing, and that the kids were having a great time.

Last year, dancers were kept in pods of 10 at all times. Dan said he is glad things are back to the way they’re supposed to be, as everyone was able to dance and participate on the dance floor together.

“I think that this year is a great testament to how we can adapt to whatever we need to adapt to because we have that goal of helping those dancers do something spectacular for those recipients. That’s really what this is always about every year,” he said.

