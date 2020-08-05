Dance studios reopening; More cases reported in Saratoga, Warren counties

Four weeks after other sports could begin practicing, dance studios are allowed to open, Warren County Health Services announced Wednesday.
The news came as a great relief to local studio owners, who had been puzzled when they were not allowed to open in July at the same time as gymnastics studios.
Guiding Steps Dance Studio in Glens Falls was shut down when owner Debra Wood tried to teach classes to a handful of children. Now she’s teaching outdoors at her barn, but she had begun to wonder if this was the end. She was going to celebrate her studio’s 25th anniversary this fall.
“I was like, are we even going to be around for our 25th?’” she said.
She is now planning to open on Sept. 7, with “hybrid” classes, in which up to four students learn in the studio and another four by Zoom. Parents requested the option of video-conferencing.
“It’s for people to feel comfortable,” she said. “Many, many mothers have expressed they’re concerned.”
But she wants to teach in person, if possible.
“We’re excited about it,” she said.
She’s also worried that schools will have to close again — and she’s not convinced dance studios will be allowed to stay open.
“If schools can’t open, dance studios don’t open,” she said. “I’m rolling out my opening to Sept. 7 to play it safe.”
Rachel Seebode, owner of Broadway Upstate, said last month she had an insider tip that dance studios would soon be allowed to open. She decided to open on July 6, arguing that she was not a dance studio, but a performing arts school. (This didn’t help — the only schools allowed to open at the time were medical schools.) Washington County did not force her to close, while Warren County did enforce the rules on Guiding Steps.
It seemed unfair to many dance studio operators.
Now they can reopen as long as they follow the same precautions as other businesses. Those include wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet of distance whenever possible, disinfecting surfaces, offering touchless payments, telling workers and customers to report COVID symptoms, and other common pandemic precautions.
Also on Wednesday:
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 281 confirmed cases. This case was also through community spread, indicating a growing problem. But in better news, a critically ill resident who caught the virus at a Fourth of July weekend party has been upgraded to moderately ill. The resident is still hospitalized. Another person has recovered, for a total of 240 recoveries from confirmed cases. There are seven people still sick, one of whom is hospitalized and moderately ill.
- Washington County reported no new cases and one recovery, for a total of 234 confirmed cases and 219 recoveries. Two people are still sick, but neither one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported seven people tested positive, for a total of 771 confirmed cases. Nine people recovered, for a total of 698 recoveries. There are 56 people still sick, five of whom are hospitalized. That’s one fewer hospitalization than on Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, one Hadley resident is sick, as well as one Moreau resident, one Northumberland resident and two Wilton residents (an increase of one since Tuesday).
- Essex County reported no new cases and no one sick.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 33 new cases Tuesday, a positive test rate of 0.9% of those tested. The majority of the cases were in Albany County, with 13 cases and a 1.1% positive test rate, and Rensselaer County, with seven cases and a 1.5% positive test rate. Every other county in the region was at or below 1%, which is the goal for controlling the virus.
- Statewide, 636 people tested positive Tuesday, a positive test rate of 0.87%. There were 564 people hospitalized with coronavirus, and four people died.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported two coronavirus patients, an increase of one, and Saratoga Hospital reported five. There has been no change in that figure in the last six days. A month ago, both hospitals were at zero coronavirus patients.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged people to keep taking precautions.
“Our progress is thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers - even after two and a half months of reopening, the numbers have continued to go down," Cuomo said in a news release. "But we learned from this crisis that nobody is safe until everybody is safe, and an outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere. Surging infection rates across the country threaten that progress, so we must continue to wear our masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough."
