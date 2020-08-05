Dance studios reopening; More cases reported in Saratoga, Warren counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four weeks after other sports could begin practicing, dance studios are allowed to open, Warren County Health Services announced Wednesday.

The news came as a great relief to local studio owners, who had been puzzled when they were not allowed to open in July at the same time as gymnastics studios.

Guiding Steps Dance Studio in Glens Falls was shut down when owner Debra Wood tried to teach classes to a handful of children. Now she’s teaching outdoors at her barn, but she had begun to wonder if this was the end. She was going to celebrate her studio’s 25th anniversary this fall.

“I was like, are we even going to be around for our 25th?’” she said.

She is now planning to open on Sept. 7, with “hybrid” classes, in which up to four students learn in the studio and another four by Zoom. Parents requested the option of video-conferencing.

“It’s for people to feel comfortable,” she said. “Many, many mothers have expressed they’re concerned.”

But she wants to teach in person, if possible.

“We’re excited about it,” she said.