Dance academy to hold drive-in holiday performance at East Field parking lot
The Bolton Dance Academy's Performance Group

The Bolton Dance Academy's Performance Group will perform Saturday at the East Field parking lot in Glens Falls. 

 Provided photo

GLENS FALLS — The Bolton Dance Academy will hold a holiday drive-in performance in Glens Falls on Saturday. 

The event begins at 1 p.m. in the East Field parking lot for those who want to watch from their car.

As a donation, the academy is asking for a bag of nonperishable food items be donated to local food pantries.

All spectators are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times, and there will be attendants directing traffic to parking spots and taking donations, according to a news release. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

The Bolton Dance Academy's Performance Group will also be dancing at 1 p.m. Sunday outside of Glens Falls Hospital and at 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively, at the Cronin High Rise and Stichman Towers senior apartments in Glens Falls.

The academy has had a performance group for the past 15 years, and every year its dancers participate in several holiday performances including the Holiday Parade in South Glens Falls, the Hometown Holidays tree-lighting event and the North Country Festival of Trees. 

"Our dancers and families really love these holiday events and look forward to them all year," said the academy's Nanette Girard. "This year, all of our performance events were canceled due to the pandemic. We did not want the girls to miss out on yet another performance opportunity, so we came up with the idea to do a drive-in event where everyone could safely watch our show from their vehicles and we could spread some holiday cheer to our community."

