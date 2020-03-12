Dan Stec testifies in David Decker trial

QUEENSBURY — David J. Decker's defense team called two elected officials to testify as they sought to convince a jury Decker did not steal hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Both told jury members they saw no signs that Decker was committing fraud.
State Assemblyman Dan Stec and Lake George Mayor Bob Blais were the first two defense witnesses in Decker's trial, called to talk about Lake George Watershed Coalition procedures as well as what they saw with Decker's performance.
"Did you ever see anything that made you think he was a thief?" defense lawyer Karl Sleight asked Blais.
"No," the mayor replied.
The coalition was a loosely organized coalition of municipalities and environmental groups that used state and federal funding to pursue projects that would protect Lake George.
Decker was its executive director, controlling the spending of grant money that was funneled through municipalities in the coalition. He is accused of stealing more than $250,000 of that funding between 2012 and 2016. The coalition disbanded after his arrest in March 2017.
Stec, R-Queensbury, described to the Warren County jury how the Watershed Coalition's projects were overseen. He said the Queensbury Town Board approved all contracts and payment vouchers, and lawyers for the town approved contractors.
Stec, who is running for state Senate, said he did not see any reason to believe Decker was stealing during his tenure as supervisor, which ended when he was elected to the Assembly in 2011. Decker was trusted by those in government with whom he worked, he said.
"I don't remember any red flags," he said.
But on cross-examination from Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith, Stec acknowledged that neither he nor other town officials closely checked invoices that Decker presented. Those included invoices for a company that testimony showed Decker created, Empire State Materials & Supply, which was paid nearly $100,000 for no apparent materials or services.
"Did you have any knowledge that was David Decker?" Smith asked.
"No," Stec said.
Blais, who acknowledged he and Decker were social friends, said a "project review committee" oversaw each grant, and the projects were getting done as expected.
He also told the jury that Decker, a professional engineer, volunteered services over two years to help the village design a new sewage treatment plant. A village audit concluded that Decker was still owed $96,908 for services from Watershed Coalition funds the village still holds, Blais testified.
Both Stec and Blais said they were aware of delays in state funding, which resulted in delayed payments to contractors at times.
"It took a while to get our checks on some of these projects," Stec said. "The state was slow."
Prosecutors, though, allege Decker was keeping money that should have gone to contractors.
The trial will continue Friday with additional defense witnesses, including a financial expert.
Decker, 69, from Burnt Hills, faces eight charges, including counts of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, corrupting the government and offering a false instrument for filing. He and Sleight have said any money he received was legally paid to him.
The corrupting the government count is the weightiest charge, punishable by up to 25 years in state prison. Sleight has tried to show Decker was not a government official, but Smith has portrayed him as doing the actions of a public official. Stec acknowledged that Decker prepared resolutions for project approval by the Queensbury Town Board.
The trial is in its third week. Warren County Judge John Hall told members of the jury that they should expect the trial to run until at least Tuesday.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com