Dan Stec testifies in David Decker trial

Stec, who is running for state Senate, said he did not see any reason to believe Decker was stealing during his tenure as supervisor, which ended when he was elected to the Assembly in 2011. Decker was trusted by those in government with whom he worked, he said.

"I don't remember any red flags," he said.

But on cross-examination from Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith, Stec acknowledged that neither he nor other town officials closely checked invoices that Decker presented. Those included invoices for a company that testimony showed Decker created, Empire State Materials & Supply, which was paid nearly $100,000 for no apparent materials or services.

"Did you have any knowledge that was David Decker?" Smith asked.

"No," Stec said.

Blais, who acknowledged he and Decker were social friends, said a "project review committee" oversaw each grant, and the projects were getting done as expected.

He also told the jury that Decker, a professional engineer, volunteered services over two years to help the village design a new sewage treatment plant. A village audit concluded that Decker was still owed $96,908 for services from Watershed Coalition funds the village still holds, Blais testified.