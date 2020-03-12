Dan Stec, Mayor Blais testify in David Decker trial

Both Stec and Blais said they were aware of delays in state funding, which resulted in delayed payments to contractors at times.

"It took a while to get our checks on some of these projects," Stec said. "The state was slow."

Prosecutors, though, allege Decker was keeping money that should have gone to contractors.

The trial will continue Friday with additional defense witnesses, including a financial expert.

Decker, 69, from Burnt Hills, faces eight charges, including counts of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, corrupting the government and offering a false instrument for filing. He and Sleight have said any money he received was legally paid to him.

The corrupting the government count is the weightiest charge, punishable by up to 25 years in state prison. Sleight has tried to show Decker was not a government official, but Smith has portrayed him as doing the actions of a public official. Stec acknowledged that Decker prepared resolutions for project approval by the Queensbury Town Board.

The trial is in its third week. Warren County Judge John Hall told members of the jury that they should expect the trial to run until at least Tuesday.

