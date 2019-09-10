SCHUYLERVILLE — Brookfield Renewable, which operates several hydropower facilities in the region, announced daily maintenance work will close a portion of Route 32 in the village.
The daily closure will occur from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for work at the Schuylerville hydropower facility on Fish Creek.
According to Brookfield, the road is closed between Route 32 and 4 and Route 32 and Pearl Street. Detour signs have been set up. The work and road closure are schedule to end on Sept. 20.
Brookfield Renewable encourages the public to make safety a priority and asks the public to contact us at Inquiries.Newyork@brookfieldrenewable.com
