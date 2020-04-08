Dairy farmers struggle with collapse in demand, trouble getting goods to market during pandemic

Dairy farmers are struggling with a collapse of demand for their products and logistical issues in getting goods to market.
Dan Horan, CEO of Five Acres Farms in Salem, said he has had to lay off one of his eight employees as demand for milk has decreased.
“We don’t have enough to unload, and our orders have dropped,” he said.
The company works with dairy farms in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Its products are sold in about 800 to 900 supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and hotels. Deliveries have dropped as many businesses have closed.
“The only place to get food now is supermarkets,” he said.
Fortunately, Horan said his business has not dumped any of its milk.
“We made the decision very early on when we saw a truck get refused for a customer in New Jersey to just immediately try to donate the milk to a food bank,” he said.
The goal is to get the milk into the hands of people who need it, he added.
There are many logistical issues with just trying to get the product to market, according to Horan. One example is delivery to a big chain supermarket has been interrupted because the employee that enters the inventory into the system has been out of the office.
Another unusual quirk is that while demand for milk has fallen, demand for eggs has increased. Horan speculated one reason could be that people are no longer getting that egg sandwich at a restaurant, but cooking more at home.
Five Acre Farms pays above market price for its goods, according to Horan.
“We tend to be a little more expensive because we want to make sure the farmer gets paid fairly,” he said.
Horan said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that farmers are needed more than ever.
Argyle dairy farmer Tom Curtis said he also has not had to dump any milk but said that some grocery stores had signs limiting how much milk and butter customers can buy, citing shortages.
Logistical issues
There are no such shortages. Steve Ammerman, spokesman for the New York Farm Bureau, said the state is discouraging grocery stores from putting any limits on sale of dairy products because the supply is there.
“We all saw the rush at the grocery store and people lining up to buy as much as they could. That also put a serious drain on the distribution system and it’s all part of trying to play catch-up now,” he said. “There’s not a shortage of milk. It’s just figuring out how to get the product from the farm to the processor to the grocery store.”
For example, trucking companies may have drivers who are out sick. Also, Ammerman said dairy processing plants may not have the product in a consumer-friendly form.
“A lot of processors were geared for making large tubs of yogurt, big bags of cheese, small cartons for school systems,” he said.
The processing plants cannot all of a sudden flip a switch and redesign their systems and packaging, according to Ammerman.
It is a very challenging time for dairy farmers. There was a large drop in use of milk by restaurants, coffee shops, schools and other large institutions — leading to a large price decrease. Ammerman said milk futures are projected around $13 per hundredweight of milk — about 11 gallons.
“It’s well below the cost of production for farms,” he said.
Before the pandemic, it was going for $20 per hundredweight after six years of low prices.
“Farmers were becoming more profitable and starting to dig out from the debt when this hit,” he said.
Unfortunately, some farms have had to dump milk. Ammerman said it is a heart-wrenching decision.
“No farmer wants to dispose of the product they produce and see it literally go down the drain,” he said.
Seeking help
The New York Farm Bureau is asking that direct payments be made to farmers and to establish a milk voucher program to assist in the distribution of donated milk through grocery stores and venues, since these locations do not have enough cold storage to accept large quantities of perishable products, according to a news release.
The recently passed stimulus package provides $9.5 billion in funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Another idea is to develop a purchase program to provide stability to all fresh produce growers and include provisions for livestock, equine, horticulture, craft distilleries, maple producers and more who are facing closures and a significant loss of business, according to a news release.
NYFB President David Fisher sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue making the requests.
Elected officials are also looking at ways to help in the next COVID-19 funding package.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said a couple of ideas are to set a price floor on milk and to increase payments per hundredweight if farmers voluntarily produce less milk.
“I think they are going to be in need of significant support,” she said.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is also pushing for relief for the state’s more than 33,000 farms, especially dairy farms. Milk is the state’s No. 1 agricultural product.
Schumer, in a news release, said some farmers have dumped more than 100,000 pounds of milk last week and is has been estimated that dairy farmers statewide have been forced to dump between 25 million and 35 million pounds.
Schumer estimated that with prices plummeting and processing plants closing, dairy farmers could lose anywhere between $1 million and $1.2 million in the aftermath of COVID-19.
“New York’s farmers and the New York agricultural industry is the lifeblood of the nation,” Schumer stated. “In good times, New York farmers work long hours on tight margins but in the midst of a global pandemic, they are losing revenue streams, suffering huge financial losses and being forced to discard their products during a time when we need a reliable food supply.”
