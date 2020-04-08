Dairy farmers struggle with collapse in demand, trouble getting goods to market during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dairy farmers are struggling with a collapse of demand for their products and logistical issues in getting goods to market.

Dan Horan, CEO of Five Acres Farms in Salem, said he has had to lay off one of his eight employees as demand for milk has decreased.

“We don’t have enough to unload, and our orders have dropped,” he said.

The company works with dairy farms in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Its products are sold in about 800 to 900 supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and hotels. Deliveries have dropped as many businesses have closed.

“The only place to get food now is supermarkets,” he said.

Fortunately, Horan said his business has not dumped any of its milk.

“We made the decision very early on when we saw a truck get refused for a customer in New Jersey to just immediately try to donate the milk to a food bank,” he said.

The goal is to get the milk into the hands of people who need it, he added.