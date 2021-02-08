Daily quest earns Queensbury man vaccine, as others get shots or wait

“I was an hour early but that didn’t matter,” he said. He was vaccinated 15 minutes after he arrived. Workers had him wait in the parking lot for 15 minutes after that to assure that he didn’t have a reaction to the shot. He was in and out in 30 minutes.

“I was there and back in under four hours,” he said.

He will return to Plattsburgh for his second shot in a few weeks, and he will be fully protected a week before the date of his original appointment. (He canceled that appointment.)

Others are also having success.

Peter Policastro, 95, of Queensbury, had been visiting pharmacies in a private search for the vaccine, unaware that it was not widely available in pharmacies. He had also assumed his doctor could vaccinate him, and he was taken aback to discover that he couldn’t get it at any of the places he would normally receive a vaccine.

After he spoke to The Post-Star about his difficulties, an agency reached out to him. He was vaccinated Monday. The agency asked to remain anonymous. It did not have enough vaccine for many people.

His family also learned that VA medical center in Albany can vaccinate veterans and their caregivers. Policastro is a World War II veteran.