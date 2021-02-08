Daily quest earns Queensbury man vaccine, as others get shots or wait

Mike Regan of Queensbury started his quest for a COVID vaccine appointment on Wednesday evening after work.
He quickly got an appointment for March 26, but he did not want to wait seven weeks to start the vaccine process.
It takes five to six weeks to be fully protected, from the time of the first shot through to two weeks after the second shot. So, waiting seven weeks to get the first one more than doubled the amount of time he would still be at risk.
It was the earliest appointment available at any state site, so he took it.
Then, on Thursday, he began searching for a better spot. During his lunch break, he refreshed the state website again and again, searching for that rare moment when someone else cancels an appointment.
The search can be done online at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/. It is more cumbersome to check for earlier appointments by phone, but it can be done at 1-833-697-4829.
“I did find, after missing a couple of appointments, you have to strike quickly when they appear as they are taken quickly,” Regan said.
He was shut out during his lunch break. But he kept on trying. Finally, he won the big one: a nearly immediate appointment for Sunday in Plattsburgh.
“I was an hour early but that didn’t matter,” he said. He was vaccinated 15 minutes after he arrived. Workers had him wait in the parking lot for 15 minutes after that to assure that he didn’t have a reaction to the shot. He was in and out in 30 minutes.
“I was there and back in under four hours,” he said.
He will return to Plattsburgh for his second shot in a few weeks, and he will be fully protected a week before the date of his original appointment. (He canceled that appointment.)
Others are also having success.
Peter Policastro, 95, of Queensbury, had been visiting pharmacies in a private search for the vaccine, unaware that it was not widely available in pharmacies. He had also assumed his doctor could vaccinate him, and he was taken aback to discover that he couldn’t get it at any of the places he would normally receive a vaccine.
After he spoke to The Post-Star about his difficulties, an agency reached out to him. He was vaccinated Monday. The agency asked to remain anonymous. It did not have enough vaccine for many people.
His family also learned that VA medical center in Albany can vaccinate veterans and their caregivers. Policastro is a World War II veteran.
“We left no stone unturned in our efforts for Dad. It is a relief that it is working out,” said his daughter, Nancy Policastro.
There are appointments available in Plattsburgh and Potsdam. But for some, that’s too far to drive, and others don’t have a car.
Mary Wood of South Glens Falls said she needed somewhere close by.
“Why can’t we have a clinic here in South Glens Falls?” she said. “We have the civic center, ACC (SUNY Adirondack) and a big mall, it seems like something could be done. People could take the bus to those places.”
She can’t drive to a state site, whether it’s the one in Albany (which is regularly full) or the one in Plattsburgh. So she’s trying to get a vaccine from a local pharmacy.
“I cannot drive that far,” she said. “I will wait.”
