Daily cases update: Warren County goes a week with no new cases

Warren County has now gone more than a week without a new case of coronavirus.
The entire Capital Region had only 19 new cases Wednesday, a continued drop.
That success — and similar drops in cases throughout the state — led to more loosening of restrictions. Yard sales are now allowed, and local governments can decide whether to open their pools and playgrounds.
But masks and social distancing are still required, even at activities that are now allowed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned at Thursday’s press conference.
“People have to do their part,” he said. “Be smart.”
He added that not every pool should open.
“They have the test data, they should be studying the test data,” he said of local governments. “If the positives are in a cluster in a neighborhood that has that pool, don’t open that pool. Sometimes yes is not the right answer.”
Essex County is entering Phase 3 on Friday. The Capital Region is still on track to reach Phase 3 around June 17. But not everyone wants to wait that long.
Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Preston Allen asked Cuomo Thursday to let the Capital Region enter Phase 3 immediately.
He noted there has been no spike in cases in the county through the first two phases.
“Since the day in early March when our county had the very first positive COVID-19 case in all of Upstate New York, we’ve made a concerted effort to treat and help those who were affected, stop the spread and then prepare our residents and businesses for reopening.
"We’ve worked around the clock for this very moment. We’ve held up our end of the bargain, and now we’d like the state to allow the Capital Region to enter Phase Three with the other five upstate regions on Friday. Every day lost in reopening is another blow to the Saratoga County business community. Open up Saratoga County,” Allen said in a press release.
He promised to keep a close eye on the situation if Cuomo let the region reopen.
“We won’t be complacent. We’ll continue to closely monitor the metrics each and every day to ensure that COVID-19 remains in check,” he said.
Also on Thursday:
- Warren County reported no new cases for the eighth day in a row. There are still six people sick, two of whom are hospitalized with “moderate” illness.
- Washington County reported two more people tested positive, for a total of 212 confirmed cases. There were no new recoveries. Eight people are ill, and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported two more people tested positive, for a total of 513 confirmed cases. Five more people recovered, for a total of 463 recoveries. Four people are hospitalized and 34 people are still ill.
- Essex County reported no change, for a total of 56 cases since the outbreak began. Only three people, all recent cases, are still ill. No one is hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital reported one coronavirus patient each.
Statewide, 2,042 people are hospitalized. On Wednesday, 36 people died, including four people in nursing homes, Cuomo said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
