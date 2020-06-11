Daily cases update: Warren County goes a week with no new cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Warren County has now gone more than a week without a new case of coronavirus.

The entire Capital Region had only 19 new cases Wednesday, a continued drop.

That success — and similar drops in cases throughout the state — led to more loosening of restrictions. Yard sales are now allowed, and local governments can decide whether to open their pools and playgrounds.

But masks and social distancing are still required, even at activities that are now allowed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned at Thursday’s press conference.

“People have to do their part,” he said. “Be smart.”

He added that not every pool should open.

“They have the test data, they should be studying the test data,” he said of local governments. “If the positives are in a cluster in a neighborhood that has that pool, don’t open that pool. Sometimes yes is not the right answer.”

Essex County is entering Phase 3 on Friday. The Capital Region is still on track to reach Phase 3 around June 17. But not everyone wants to wait that long.

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Preston Allen asked Cuomo Thursday to let the Capital Region enter Phase 3 immediately.