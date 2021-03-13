Dad and son’s TikTok videos seek clicks to to ‘Guess the Riff’

QUEENSBURY — Matt LaFarr started playing guitar at about 8 years old with the dream of being a famous rocker, spurred on by an infatuation with the band Kiss.
Though considered by other musicians to be one of the Glens Falls area’s premier guitarists who can basically play anything, superstardom never came for the now 52-year-old Queensbury resident.
He has, however, found a solid niche for three decades playing gigs throughout the region in a variety of cover bands, including former local favorite King’s English.
He’s also a regular at The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls.
So, local stardom, for sure, was achieved. He said he gave up seeking national stardom when he realized it took moving to Los Angeles and grinding it out with low-paying gigs and living in squalor.
But thanks to a pandemic-induced foray into TikTok, the video-sharing social networking service, that national attention is coming now, with more people than ever seeing the skills of @Matttheking — his TikTok handle — which is another story.
“Everybody said, ‘You gotta get a TikTok,’ so I got it,” he said, “but it wasn’t really going anywhere. Then one day, in November, I started playing this riff, and a lot of people don’t know that song, ‘Hold Your Head Up,’ by Argent. I posted it and said, 'Guess the Riff.'"
People liked it.
So he did more — and more — and he’s up to nearly 100 segments since November.
“One Ozzy tune got over 7,000 views rather quickly,” he said, referring to Ozzy Osbourne, the heavy metal singer.
But when he began bringing his 15-year-old son, Max, into his “Guess the Riff” segments, the TikTok hits and compliments increased and just kept coming.
The first one, “American Woman,” by The Guess Who, now has 30,000 views.
They’ve played everything from Pink Floyd’s “Mother” to ZZ Top's “Legs” to Toto’s “Hold the Line,” that one featuring Max on keyboard.
They end each riff with, “We’ll see you next time,” while flashing the rocker hand sign in unison with a big smile.
Though it is clearly Matt’s project, Max said he’s having fun with the riffs, too, with one exception.
“It gets a little frustrating when we get like 17 takes in,” he said with a smirk. “He’s like, ‘Wait, you came in wrong, wait you came in wrong.’”
Matt quickly defended the multiple takes.
“I tell him, when you play live, nobody notices the mistakes, but if you’re putting something out there on a recording, you can’t let a little flub stay in there,” he said.
The protege
Max has an interesting story too.
Though he grew up with a gigging dad having two dozen guitars in the house, he first picked one up a year ago — in 8th grade — when his music class did a guitar section.
That, and a newfound love for the iconic band Pink Floyd, opened the guitar-playing floodgates in Max, and a year later, he’s riffing like a veteran.
“He was a natural at guitar. I can totally see him excelling,” said his Queensbury Middle School music teacher, Laura Lee DeLand, after being told of his new TikTok prowess.
While teaching him, she said she would have to give him harder stuff than the others and would be amazed to see his fingers going up and down the fretboard as he practiced. She called him a great listener and said he played by ear really well.
But what impressed her even more than his guitar playing was that he was composing video game music on software he found.
“Oh, my gosh, the stuff he would write,” she said, her voice rising. “Every day after class he’d be like, ‘Mrs. DeLand, check this out,’ and I would always just be blown away.”
His proud dad, who has been perfecting his own skills for decades, said Max will surpass his skills before long — and his tone wasn’t that of only a dad, but a guy who knows guitar playing.
“I’ve told him he’s better than I was at that point,” he said.
And Max seems to want to chase the dream his dad chased a few decades ago, saying he plays every day.
“That’s what I want the most,” Max said of stardom, though he said he realizes his chances of being “captain rock star” might be slim.
“I just think it would be fun,” he said.
Kissed by music
On a recent Tuesday night, in the basement studio of LaFarr’s Kiss-riddled home, the two cranked out tunes from Frank Zappa to Pink Floyd, including Max taking the lead on the unmistakable guitar solo in “Comfortably Numb” and more than holding his own.
Before they played, they talked about bonding over music.
They don’t play together all the time, but if they’re not playing music, they’re probably talking about it, though Max made it clear he does not have the Kiss infatuation. He’s more influenced by other '70s rock favorites like Zappa and metal bands like Black Sabbath, and Floyd.
Matt’s tastes start with Kiss and Zappa, but then go to Indigo Girls, Chicago and Todd Rundgren.
When this reporter seemed startled by the Indigo Girls revelation, he said, “I think their music has moved me more than any band in history.”
Except Kiss.
His dream came true in 1996 when the original members of Kiss got back together — with makeup.
“I cried, of course,” he said.
He appeared to be serious, especially seeing how excited he was to show off his memorabilia, including multiple copies of the same albums, signed posters, lunchboxes, figurines — and everything in between.
When they were playing together, in the basement studio surrounded by guitars and posters, foot pedals and cords, you could see and hear the musical bond. It was a scene that any parent could appreciate, a father and son sharing a passion.
And when the music stopped, the banter, the ribbing, the bonding continued.
Dave Bengle, the former frontman for King’s English who now leads the Radio Junkies, has known LaFarr for years and said Matt and Max are very similar, “which is scary,” he joked. Matt has a crazy sense of humor, he said, and he sees a lot of him in Max.
Bengle, who is a cousin of Max’s mother, said it’s been really “heartwarming” to see the musical bond the two have created.
“I hope to have that musical bond with one of my sons too,” he said, though it will likely be his 4-year-old, who he said already has perfect intonation. His 12-year-old shares his love of hockey instead.
He also said Max is a bright kid who he expects to see making waves on the local music scene sooner than later.
“I think at 16 or 17, he’ll most definitely be out doing something very creative,” he said.
DeLand, the music teacher, said there are several music-playing Queensbury families. It never gets old hearing their stories, she said.
“It’s so special to see kids doing music with their parents. I love it,” she said.