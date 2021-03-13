Dad and son’s TikTok videos seek clicks to to ‘Guess the Riff’

The protege

Max has an interesting story too.

Though he grew up with a gigging dad having two dozen guitars in the house, he first picked one up a year ago — in 8th grade — when his music class did a guitar section.

That, and a newfound love for the iconic band Pink Floyd, opened the guitar-playing floodgates in Max, and a year later, he’s riffing like a veteran.

“He was a natural at guitar. I can totally see him excelling,” said his Queensbury Middle School music teacher, Laura Lee DeLand, after being told of his new TikTok prowess.

While teaching him, she said she would have to give him harder stuff than the others and would be amazed to see his fingers going up and down the fretboard as he practiced. She called him a great listener and said he played by ear really well.

But what impressed her even more than his guitar playing was that he was composing video game music on software he found.

“Oh, my gosh, the stuff he would write,” she said, her voice rising. “Every day after class he’d be like, ‘Mrs. DeLand, check this out,’ and I would always just be blown away.”