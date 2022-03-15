Dad and daughter head to Poland to aid Ukrainian refugees

QUEENSBURY — A dad and daughter trip abroad to experience World War II history up-close gained a new focus when war broke out in Ukraine.

Dan Janssen and his 13-year-old daughter Ruby had plans to trace the final years of Anne Frank's journey by visiting Holland, Poland, and Germany, similar to the trip he took with his older daughter Ava when she was in eighth grade.

After Ukraine was invaded by Russia, their itinerary shifted.

"We will by flying into Amsterdam and then taking a train into central Germany and then we will drive to the camp and then to Berlin where we will drop the car off and jump on an eight-hour overnight bus ride that takes us to Warsaw," Janssen said.

In Warsaw, the pair will be meeting up with Nata Maievska, a Ukrainian film student studying in Poland. The Janssens plan to accompany Maievska to purchase mattresses and blankets from IKEA to then deliver to a Ukrainian refugee camp.

An avid traveler, Janssen said he met Maievska in October 2021 staying at the same hostel in Warsaw while he was there for an international film festival. The two have remained Facebook friends, which prompted Janssen to reach out during this time of crisis.

"When all of this happened, she was studying in Poland," he said. "She is now a refugee since she cannot return to Ukraine, but she told me her parents decided to stay in Kyiv to fight."

Maievska is now dedicating her free time to aiding those seeking safety in Poland.

The Janssens have been collecting money on the cellphone app Venmo to bring along with them to purchase the bedding and bring it to the refugees.

"We will be purchasing and delivering the items to be used at the camp that same day, so we're really excited to be able to offer that kind of complete assistance," he shared.

He said their efforts are solely of humanitarian nature, rather than donating to the military or other aid organizations.

Janssen and his daughter are active members of the Queensbury Red Cross Club, but chose to self-fund and pursue these efforts on their own accords.

Janssen is encouraging those who want to donate money and help pay for the bedding to contact him by email to meet, or donate to the Venmo account he created: @Daniel-Janssen-PA-C.

The pair leaves for the trip on Thursday and will return to the states Monday.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

