Dad and daughter duo return from aiding Ukraine refugees

QUEENSBURY — Dan Janssen and his 13-year-old daughter Ruby, who traveled to Poland to assist in Ukrainian refugee efforts, have returned from a "sobering and successful" trip.

The pair had plans to trace the final years of Anne Frank’s journey by visiting Holland, Poland and Germany, but after Ukraine was invaded by Russia, their itinerary shifted.

They was still able to witness history up close by visiting the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, the concentration camp where she died and museums along the way, but the focus of the trip became to provide aid to the refugees fleeing the warfare in Ukraine.

The Janssens followed the path Anne Frank traveled to help Ruby experience her current history lesson at Queensbury Middle School with her own eyes, before traveling to a refugee camp in Warsaw, Poland.

In Warsaw, they met up with Nata Maievska, a Ukrainian film student studying in Poland and now a refugee herself.

Dan Janssen met Maievska in October 2021, staying at the same hostel in Warsaw while he was there for an international film festival. The two have remained Facebook friends, which prompted Dan to reach out during this time of crisis.

With plans already in place to travel abroad with his daughter, after learning that Maievska was actively assisting in refugee efforts, he made arrangements to meet her in Warsaw to shop for supplies for refugee camps in Poland.

The Janssens raised over $7,000 solely for their efforts on the self-funded and planned trip. They originally planned to buy mattresses and blankets for refugees, but Maievska provided a specific list of medical supplies needed not only for those at the camps, but also in Ukraine hospitals.

"She took us to her film school, which she said like all film schools in Warsaw is doubling as a distribution center for daily needs and relief for the refugees in Warsaw. We then went shopping with her for supplies like food and medical items that she said were in short supply at the distribution site," Dan said.

At the supply distribution site, they met a group of refugees that Dan described as "a family that could live next door in Queensbury."

He said the woman, along with her sister and sister's two children ages 9 and 12, had been stranded at a family countryside cottage after fleeing Kyiv the night before it was locked down in February.

As a precaution, they told him the bridge leading back to the city had been blow up by the Ukraine Army to keep the Russians from invading the area.

"That night they said they thought any snap of a twig outside the window would be their end, so they woke up the next morning and made a break for the border and fortunately wound up in Warsaw where they have been given a home," Dan shared.

While in Warsaw, they also visited the central train station that has been set up to process refugees coming into Poland.

"They would come in by train or bus and then were assigned refugee housing. There was a big tent with a soup kitchen set up outside the station," he explained.

Ruby said her favorite part was being able to see the Anne Frank House and coming back to school to finish reading the play with her class.

Dan plans to return to Warsaw each month to assist with the relief efforts, but is still helping from his Queensbury home.

"I held on to about half the funds and Nata has been regularly giving us updates from the consulate on what is needed in Ukraine, and we have been able to make purchases online and have them shipped directly to the consulate and they are then transported by ground right into Ukraine," he said.

The Janssens are still accepting donations on Venmo: @daniel_janssen_pa_c or they can be contacted by email for other ways to help: winchguy99@aol.com.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.