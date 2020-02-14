DA seeks to rebut Alexander West appeal

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County District Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to reject a request by Alexander West to overturn his fatal boat crash convictions because he claims he had “ineffective” legal counsel.
West, convicted of manslaughter and lesser charges for the horrific 2016 boat crash on Lake George that killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue, filed a motion in November seeking a new trial.
He claims that he had legally “ineffective” counsel for his trial and appeal.
The appeal was rejected by the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court in 2018, but West filed a motion raising an issue that wasn’t part of his appeal — that his attorneys did not adequately represent him.
West is serving a 5- to 15-year prison term for piloting his boat under the influence of drugs and alcohol and slamming into one driven by Charlotte’s grandfather. Charlotte was killed and her mother seriously hurt.
West claimed his legal team of Cheryl Coleman and Kathryn Conklin were generally ineffective and also erred in calling a defense witness to testify about the boat crash cause who was not deemed an “expert” and whose testimony was limited by Hall.
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith wrote that West’s lawyers “presented a vigorous defense.”
You have free articles remaining.
“The defense team consisted of two attorneys from an established firm with a record of litigating difficult and high-profile cases,” Smith wrote.
He also wrote that the defense witness in question was allowed to testify, but not allowed to give opinions as an “expert” because he wasn’t a crash reconstructionist.
“The defense expert was able to present evidence directly rebutting the conclusion of the people’s (prosecution’s) expert,” Smith wrote.
Smith said that the defense team presented a “calculated strategy” during the case, which was that West wasn’t at fault and that the collision was the fault of the boat with which his collided.
Ineffective counsel claims are common in appeals, but are rarely successful.
If Hall was to rule against the motion, West could file another appeal challenging his ruling before the Appellate Division.
Coleman was lead counsel, but she has since retired. She had no comment on the motion when it was filed.
There was no timetable for Hall’s ruling.
West is serving his prison term at medium-security Collins Correctional Facility in western New York and is eligible for parole in April 2022 should his post-trial motions not be successful.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com