DA seeks to rebut Alexander West appeal

Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith wrote that West’s lawyers “presented a vigorous defense.”

“The defense team consisted of two attorneys from an established firm with a record of litigating difficult and high-profile cases,” Smith wrote.

He also wrote that the defense witness in question was allowed to testify, but not allowed to give opinions as an “expert” because he wasn’t a crash reconstructionist.

“The defense expert was able to present evidence directly rebutting the conclusion of the people’s (prosecution’s) expert,” Smith wrote.

Smith said that the defense team presented a “calculated strategy” during the case, which was that West wasn’t at fault and that the collision was the fault of the boat with which his collided.

Ineffective counsel claims are common in appeals, but are rarely successful.

If Hall was to rule against the motion, West could file another appeal challenging his ruling before the Appellate Division.

Coleman was lead counsel, but she has since retired. She had no comment on the motion when it was filed.

There was no timetable for Hall’s ruling.

West is serving his prison term at medium-security Collins Correctional Facility in western New York and is eligible for parole in April 2022 should his post-trial motions not be successful.

