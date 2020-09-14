DA: Charges may not be filed against Hudson Falls man who had standoff with police

HUDSON FALLS — Charges may not be filed against the man who had a standoff with police that lasted multiple hours on Saturday.

Hudson Falls Police responded to a residence on Maple Avenue for a report of a man who had barricaded himself in the bathroom. He was believed to have a shotgun or rifle and was threatening to harm himself.

A Special Operations Response Team, state police and an armored car assisted at the scene. Police blocked off both ends of the street with crime scene tape.

An officer was communicating with the man on a speaker and attempting to get him to come out of the building.

Police fired tear gas into the upstairs windows of the building, according to a neighbor at the scene. The man surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody at about 2:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls Police did not return a message seeking further details about the incident.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said that he spoke with police about the incident.

“At this point, probably no charges will be filed. The matter is still being investigated,” he said.

Jordan added that the man never discharged his gun and he was not aware of any threats he made.

