SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution announced they will be hosting a D-Day anniversary observance.
The event will be held at noon, Thursday at the War Memorial in Congress Park in downtown Saratoga Springs.
The event will feature speakers including Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly as well as members of the Saratoga chapter and a wreath will be placed at the monument.
On June, 6, 1944, the allied invasion at Normandy bringing the United States into the European campaign of World War II.
