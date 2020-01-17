Cyberattack in Schenectady led to "dozens" hit in Glens Falls, Moreau

Indeed, former Town Board member Alan Van Tassel predicted the possibility of an attack during a budget workshop on Oct. 17, just two months before the attack occurred.

Van Tassel, who works for StoredTech, said he wasn’t satisfied with the town’s cybersecurity.

“It’s not if we get compromised, it’s when,” he said, according to the minutes of the meeting.

The FBI is advising every company and municipality to have a regular backup plan that creates physical backups in a place not connected to the rest of the computer system.

“I think a lot of people think if they have it in the cloud, they’re good,” Ruane said. “That’s also potentially vulnerable. You need backups that are physically stored offline in a separate location.”

The plan should include a way to restore directly from the backups, she said.

And the first call after an attack should be to the local FBI office, she added. The FBI will help resolve the situation and will look for evidence to track the crime.

“You have to contact us,” she said. “It’s just encouraged that we know right from the get-go.”