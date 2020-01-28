CWI union questions closure, company's actions

Smith said the company's decision to close Eastpointe was shortsighted and will hurt the care that is provided to clients.

He said the company's clients and staff have questions about the changes that have not been answered.

"Staff are concerned about overcrowding at various buildings, which could cause unnecessary stress on many individuals," Smith said. "Many individuals are not happy, because they do not like that much change in such a short period of time."

"Continuity of care is very important here," Moultrie said. "They are creating a staffing crisis."

Donahue did not respond to telephone or email requests for comment Monday or Tuesday.

The union plans information pickets on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in front of CWI's offices on Pearl Street in Glens Falls and then from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. near Olive Garden at Queensbury Plaza, where the company operates its Just a Buck store.

Eastpointe, which opened in 1989 to serve 100 or so clients, is scheduled to close by June 30, with most CWI clients and staff transferring to other company facilities.

Donahue, who confirmed the closure last week, said only a "very minimal" job loss was expected.