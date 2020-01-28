CWI union questions closure, company's actions

The union that represents workers with Community, Work & Independence Inc. is questioning the company's data and rationale for closing a facility in Granville, a closure that is part of broad cost-cutting that employees are questioning as well.
Leadership with Service Employees International Union Local 200 said the closure of Eastpointe is just one of a number of questionable cuts made by CWI, which provides services for those with disabilities, in recent months, as the company deals with budget issues.
CWI's president, Mark Donahue, said Eastpointe was being closed as the number of clients attending programs there had dropped to 26. But Donald Smith, chapter chairman for SEIU with CWI, said Eastpointe has 39 clients on its "roster," though only 26 may attend on a given day.
He said many of them live in the Granville area, and moving their services to Queensbury will be a hardship.
Smith said CWI has made a number of other cuts, including recently turning over operation of its independent residences to AIM Services, consolidating programs at a number of day program sites and cutting employee hours.
Kaseem Moultrie, area representative for SEIU, said the cuts to staff hours were concerning when some CWI administrators received significant raises last year.
"They are talking out of two sides of their mouths here," Moultrie said.
Smith said the company's decision to close Eastpointe was shortsighted and will hurt the care that is provided to clients.
He said the company's clients and staff have questions about the changes that have not been answered.
"Staff are concerned about overcrowding at various buildings, which could cause unnecessary stress on many individuals," Smith said. "Many individuals are not happy, because they do not like that much change in such a short period of time."
"Continuity of care is very important here," Moultrie said. "They are creating a staffing crisis."
Donahue did not respond to telephone or email requests for comment Monday or Tuesday.
The union plans information pickets on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in front of CWI's offices on Pearl Street in Glens Falls and then from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. near Olive Garden at Queensbury Plaza, where the company operates its Just a Buck store.
Eastpointe, which opened in 1989 to serve 100 or so clients, is scheduled to close by June 30, with most CWI clients and staff transferring to other company facilities.
Donahue, who confirmed the closure last week, said only a "very minimal" job loss was expected.
CWI will look to sell the 9.92-acre property on county Route 17, which has a full market value of $1,580,000, according to county property tax records.
The company operates 15 other day programs that offer services, and recently renovated a day program on Everts Avenue in Queensbury.
