CWI closing Eastpointe facility in Granville

CWI Inc. plans to close its Eastpointe "dayhab" facility in North Granville later this year, forcing those Granville clients to go to other CWI facilities.
Members of the union that represents CWI workers were planning informational pickets next week to protest the June 30 closure, according to workers at Eastpointe. The company said no clients will lose services, and most of the workers at Eastpointe will be offered jobs at other CWI facilities in the region.
CWI, which stands for Community, Work & Independence, is based in Glens Falls and provides services to people with disabilities around the region.
Eastpointe, which is located off county Route 17, is one of 16 CWI centers that offer a variety of daytime activities and services for education and community integration.
Mark Donahue, CWI's executive director, said the building was built in 1989 to provide services for 100 people but the number attending has steadily dropped, and only 26 were present in recent weeks.
"When I came here 18 years ago, we had 78 people getting services there," Donahue said.
With the state's current reimbursement rates for services, CWI can't afford to keep the center open with low attendance figures.
Donahue said the closure was discussed with the state Office of People With Developmental Disabilities, and the agency agreed that closure was the only option.
The clients who have been going to the North Granville building will go to other CWI programs, with transportation provided as it is to Eastpointe. Many will go to a renovated CWI facility on Everts Avenue in Queensbury, he said.
Many of the clients who go to Eastpointe are from Kingsbury, so the ride to Queensbury will be closer for them, Donahue said. Only six or seven live in Granville.
Donahue said there were will be "very, very minimal" staff level changes in light of the closure. Most of the Eastpointe staff members will transfer to the CWI buildings where the clients will attend services.
"The employees will go where the individuals go," he said.
CWI will look to sell the 9.92-acre property, which has a full market value of $1,580,000, according to county property tax records.
Efforts to reach the leadership of CWI Union, which represents the company's workers, were unsuccessful this week. But the union has organized informational pickets Jan. 31 at CWI's office in Glens Falls and Queensbury Plaza in Queensbury, where CWI's Just a Buck store is located.
Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks said he learned of the planned closure in recent days but has not heard from CWI and was trying to learn more about it Friday.
"We were just sort of hit out of the blue by this," he said.
