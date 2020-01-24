CWI closing Eastpointe facility in Granville

The clients who have been going to the North Granville building will go to other CWI programs, with transportation provided as it is to Eastpointe. Many will go to a renovated CWI facility on Everts Avenue in Queensbury, he said.

Many of the clients who go to Eastpointe are from Kingsbury, so the ride to Queensbury will be closer for them, Donahue said. Only six or seven live in Granville.

Donahue said there were will be "very, very minimal" staff level changes in light of the closure. Most of the Eastpointe staff members will transfer to the CWI buildings where the clients will attend services.

"The employees will go where the individuals go," he said.

CWI will look to sell the 9.92-acre property, which has a full market value of $1,580,000, according to county property tax records.

Efforts to reach the leadership of CWI Union, which represents the company's workers, were unsuccessful this week. But the union has organized informational pickets Jan. 31 at CWI's office in Glens Falls and Queensbury Plaza in Queensbury, where CWI's Just a Buck store is located.

Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks said he learned of the planned closure in recent days but has not heard from CWI and was trying to learn more about it Friday.

"We were just sort of hit out of the blue by this," he said.

