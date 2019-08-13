QUEENSBURY — The criminal case against a Queensbury man who allegedly left a disabled person on a bus and falsified documents about his actions was postponed Monday for three weeks so the defendant could get a lawyer.
John W. Davidson, 38, attended his arraignment in Queensury Town Court on Monday without counsel, so the case was adjourned until Sept. 3 to allow him to retain a lawyer.
Davidson faces misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and falsifying business records after an autistic resident of a group home did not return from a trip to a Community, Work and Independence (CWI) facility.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office determined the man, who is non-verbal, had been left on a bus that had been parked in a garage. He was unhurt, and spent about an hour alone on the bus.
Davidson falsely indicated he performed a "seatbelt" check during the trip, which led to the falsifying business records charge.
Davidson is free pending further court action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.