QUEENSBURY — The criminal case against a Queensbury man who allegedly left a disabled person on a bus and falsified documents about his actions was postponed Monday for three weeks so the defendant could get a lawyer.

John W. Davidson, 38, attended his arraignment in Queensury Town Court on Monday without counsel, so the case was adjourned until Sept. 3 to allow him to retain a lawyer.

Davidson faces misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and falsifying business records after an autistic resident of a group home did not return from a trip to a Community, Work and Independence (CWI) facility.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office determined the man, who is non-verbal, had been left on a bus that had been parked in a garage. He was unhurt, and spent about an hour alone on the bus.

Davidson falsely indicated he performed a "seatbelt" check during the trip, which led to the falsifying business records charge.

Davidson is free pending further court action.

