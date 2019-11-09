HORICON — When she was pregnant, Jessica Kane said, she switched from writing books for adults that some people described as “childish” to writing books for children that take on adult-sized issues.
She was exploring a new world, with new tools.
“One of those amazing relationships began — with paper and hot glue,” she said.
That’s how Kane creates her charming but precise illustrations — cutting them out, sticking them together, taking photographs of them and manipulating them with software.
She writes and illustrates and publishes the books herself, selling them through Amazon and her own website (jessicalaurelkane.com,) so she can break publishing industry taboos, making the books as wordy or serious or silly as she pleases.
She once had an agent interested in her work, who edited one of her stories — “The Butterfly Who was Afraid to Fly.”
“She chopped it to such a degree, it no longer had any essence to it. I didn’t like it anymore,” Kane said.
Children’s book publishers have rules about how many words they’ll allow, depending on a book’s target age.
“I like a lot more words,” Kane said.
Not content with a single message, her books overflow with them. “A Book of Hearts,” recommended for readers 6 and up, lists this as one of its many different kinds of hearts:
“A heart in mourning may find comfort when it realizes the heart they lost had already been given to them and will always be part of their own.”
Whole books could be written, and have been, on that idea alone, of carrying with you the influence of someone you’ve lost.
Kane had an uncommon upbringing, traveling around with her mother, who was a nightclub singer — “sleeping in a booth with my Shirley Temple” — and it seems to have empowered her to also live on her own terms.
“The most profound thing I got after my mom passed was this idea of superstition — the whole idea that, if you live a certain way and take a chance to be on the outside who you are on the inside, then your tribe is going to banish you,” she said.
She is homeschooling her son, Brautigan (after the 1960s counter-culture poet and novelist, Richard Brautigan,) so she spends at least a few hours of most days on schooling and some of the rest of the daylight hours on her own work. She also works in the middle of the night.
“I drink way too much coffee,” she said.
She and Brautigan, who is 7, brainstorm over her books and tell each other stories, which she uses for inspiration. Her latest book is “The Girl Who was Born with Glue in her Brain,” for ages 10 and up, featuring a girl who, regardless of where she is and what she is doing, hears the same thoughts over and over in her brain, where they are stuck.
After several attempts to escape the thoughts (yoga, “drinking certain liquids,”) she finds a specialist who suggests a transplant.
“It’s impossible to fix the glue,” he says. But with a transplant, the new thoughts — such as, “I can do it” — will cover the old ones — such as, “Everything I try never works out.”
When the girl converts her new thoughts to actions, like smiling at people, her life begins to improve.
The story, according to Kane’s introduction, is “a memoir of sorts,” drawing from her own journey to a place where she could listen to “messages that are life-affirming.”
In conversation, Kane seeks out the positive — a compliment, a fun suggestion — and festoons it with appreciation, cooing her thanks.
On the flip side, she trills with outrage about people who are “not being kind” and are “critical with children.”
“Sometimes, people can be super-harsh with their languaging. Sensitive children carry that around with them. It dampers their life force.”
Kane seeks a different path — freeing children from confining influences and fueling their life force — through stories and pictures.
