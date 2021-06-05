Curating a life in art

LAKE GEORGE
Dan Cameron has pursued a life in art that started with the creation of his own work as a student and young man, moved to the inspiration and organization of museum shows and large public exhibitions and, now, at age 64, has arrived at the Lake George Arts Project’s Courthouse Gallery, June 16-26, for his first solo show.
Cameron grew up in Hudson Falls, where, he was reminded recently, he got his start as an artist with a show he and a high school friend put on in 1973 at the Fort Edward Art Center.
Cameron now lives in New York City, although he spends a lot of time in Glens Falls (we’ll discuss that later). In March of last year, he masked up and went out to a gallery in Chelsea to see some works by a friend, Fort Edward-based artist Katie DeGroot, who reminded him of that long-ago show.
“It had crazy stuff, like a rusted folding chair with a tomato on it,” he said.
Apparently, the tomato made an impression on DeGroot.
“She must have been, I don’t know, 10 at the time,” Cameron said.
After that auspicious start, he attended Bennington College, then moved to New York, where he got a job as the curator of the New Museum of contemporary art in the Bowery section of Manhattan.
His own work at the time was restricted to party invitations and promotional materials, such as handbills and posters and an album cover, for his band.
“We styled ourselves as post-punk,” he said. “We had a lot of jazz influences. We played almost exclusively in New York. We were an East Village band typical of the era, the ‘80s. It was a blast.
“In that era, having a band was almost required, like having a blog now.”
Bigger, broader
Cameron stayed at the New Museum for 11 years, then left in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to work on the founding of Prospect New Orleans, a biennial exhibit of international art that would be, when it began in 2008, the largest show of its kind ever organized in the U.S.
“The idea was to raise a ton of money and put on the biggest contemporary art exhibition in the country,” he said.
“New Orleans has always had a really important art community. I started hanging out there in the late 1980s. Then, after Katrina, New Orleans was looking at me as a friend in the art world: ‘What can you do?’”
He stayed with Prospect New Orleans through its next biennial, but then saw that the demands of leading a major event were drawing him away from the first-hand work with art and artists that he loved.
“I sort of hit a wall, not wanting to be a full-time fundraiser. As founder, that was my duty, trying to raise millions of dollars a year, and even though I was the artistic director, I wasn’t keeping up with the field,” he said.
The curatorial field is competitive, and successful curators need to know what is happening in the art scene all around the world.
Cameron got an “attractive offer” to move to Southern California as chief curator of the Orange County Museum of Art, where he stayed for 3 1/2 years. He got laid off by a new director but was immediately hired to lead the inaugural Kansas City biennial, which brought midwestern and internationally famous artists to Kansas City for a sprawling exhibition in the summer of 2018.
For the past five years, he has been working as an independent curator and also rediscovering his own creative impulses.
Back home, with books
He had kept an apartment in New York City during all his travels, but after marrying his longtime partner a few years ago, he felt obliged to clear out some of his clutter, especially his thousands of art books. He began looking for a library for rent, and he found it next door to his hometown, in the Colvin Building on Glen Street in Glens Falls.
The city courthouse was located on the building’s third floor early in the 20th century, and like many courthouses of the era, it had a law library. The law books were long gone, but the shelves remained, and now they hold Cameron’s books.
“In my line of work you need a lot of books,” he said, “and I have my own archives. I needed to get them all in one place and start working.”
The space helped him pursue the collage work he had quietly returned to in the past several years.
“I sort of gave up being an artist for about 30 years.”
Now he spends a week or two each month in Glens Falls, writing and researching and creating; the rest of the time in New York with his husband.
“What I’ve discovered about my own working cycles is, if I have a setup where I have a place to read, a place to write and a place to work on collages, then I’m super productive,” he said.
When he incorporated the creation of his own works into his routine, he said, “suddenly everything was working much better, including the writing I was supposed to be doing.”
At first, feeling unsure about his work, he hid the pieces he was making from friends and acquaintances.
“Then I framed it, put them on the wall and it was, ‘Oh my God, I know exactly what I’m doing.’ I know this language.
“I guess my subconscious had been waiting, just sort of patiently biding its time over the 30-odd years.”
He started getting feedback from longtime friends in the curatorial field, people like Ian Berry, director of the Tang museum at Skidmore College, and Jonathan Canning, curator at the Hyde Collection Art Museum. And he has gotten support from other artists.
“All my artist friends seemed to completely understand,” he said, of his self doubts. “Feeling like a fraud or feeling uncertain — it comes with the territory.”
He has been nervous at the openings of shows he curated, but showing his own work has a “fresh and raw” feeling, he said.
“It’s super personal. I know it’s me. But it’s a constant thrill and adventure.”
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.