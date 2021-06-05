Curating a life in art

“I sort of hit a wall, not wanting to be a full-time fundraiser. As founder, that was my duty, trying to raise millions of dollars a year, and even though I was the artistic director, I wasn’t keeping up with the field,” he said.

The curatorial field is competitive, and successful curators need to know what is happening in the art scene all around the world.

Cameron got an “attractive offer” to move to Southern California as chief curator of the Orange County Museum of Art, where he stayed for 3 1/2 years. He got laid off by a new director but was immediately hired to lead the inaugural Kansas City biennial, which brought midwestern and internationally famous artists to Kansas City for a sprawling exhibition in the summer of 2018.

For the past five years, he has been working as an independent curator and also rediscovering his own creative impulses.

Back home, with books

He had kept an apartment in New York City during all his travels, but after marrying his longtime partner a few years ago, he felt obliged to clear out some of his clutter, especially his thousands of art books. He began looking for a library for rent, and he found it next door to his hometown, in the Colvin Building on Glen Street in Glens Falls.