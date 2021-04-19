Cuomo: We're reopening

It’s time to reopen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced capacity cap increases for movie theater, zoos, museum and more.
He acknowledged that deaths continue and that thousands of people test positive for COVID every day, but that "relatively that is good news."
“At the same time, it's about pivoting from COVID close-down to post-COVID reopening. There's a season for everything and this is the season for renewal and for change,” he said. "Spring is here, we're reopening."
Beginning April 26, the movie theater capacity cap will increase to 33%, up from 25%. On the same day, museums, zoos, aquariums and similar facilities will be allowed to admit up to 50% of their total capacity.
On May 19, large arenas and event venue can admit up to 25% of their capacity, up from 20%.
“May 19 is not a random date, we've been speaking with the teams, we're optimistic and that would be a time when playoffs would begin,” Cuomo said.
He urged New Yorkers “get in the mindset of post-9/11, post-Hurricane Sandy” and rebuild the state economy to be better than it was before. He also encouraged people to leave their homes, a new message after a year of urging caution. Of course, the difference is the vaccine: 41.7% of New Yorkers have had at least one dose and 28.4% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
“The weather is nice. We have magnificent zoos in this state. You want to get outside, you want to take the family somewhere, museums and zoos will be at 50 percent,” he said.
School cases
Granville Central School District reported one coronavirus case.
Queensbury Union Free School District reported five cases, including a district-wide employee who was last in the building on Friday, three people at Queensbury Elementary School, where three other students tested positive last week, and a person at Queensbury Middle School, where a staff member tested positive last week.
Schuylerville Central School District reported one case, a Schuylerville High School student who was last in school on Thursday. The case led to the quarantine of 18 students and one faculty member. Two other students tested positive at the high school last week.
Warrensburg Central School District reported one case, a person who was last in the building on Wednesday. No additional quarantines were deemed necessary by Warren County Public Health. Three students have tested positive in the last week, including this case.
Vaccine update
Warren County Health Services had hoped to run a clinic at local school districts for students age 16 and older. However, the county learned that this week it will receive 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for age 18 and older. County officials are awaiting word on whether they will get any doses of Pfizer this week. However, Pfizer is available at the Aviation Mall state vaccination site, and appointments are available.
Monday’s statistics
- Warren County reported eight new cases, for a total of 3,255 confirmed cases. The county reported 10 recoveries, for a total of 3,083 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 105 residents are currently ill, including six who are hospitalized, one fewer than Sunday, due to a discharge. One patient is critically ill and the other six are moderately ill. Two other residents are moderately ill but not hospitalized.
- Washington County did not report as of 6:30 p.m.
- Saratoga County reported one death, for a total of 161 deaths since the pandemic began, and 131 new cases since Friday, for a total of 14,454 confirmed cases. The county also reported 320 recoveries since Friday, for a total of 13,922 recoveries. There are 371 people currently ill and 17 are hospitalized, one fewer than Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: six Moreau residents (for a total of 37) and five South Glens Falls residents (for a total of 18).
- Still ill: 14 town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, two Hadley residents, 31 Moreau residents, 13 Northumberland residents, seven town of Saratoga residents, two Schuylerville residents, 13 South Glens Falls residents and 71 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: two village of Corinth residents, two Northumberland residents, two town of Saratoga residents and two Schuylerville residents.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 14 coronavirus patients, one more than on Friday. One person is in intensive care and one person is no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients, down from 13 on Friday.
On Sunday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 157 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.6%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.1%, which increased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3.1%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.6%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%, which decreased the weekly average to 1%.
- Statewide, 4,339 tested positive for the virus on Sunday, a positive test rate of 2.94%. A total of 3,783 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 44 people died.
