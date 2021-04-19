Cuomo: We're reopening

It’s time to reopen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced capacity cap increases for movie theater, zoos, museum and more.

He acknowledged that deaths continue and that thousands of people test positive for COVID every day, but that "relatively that is good news."

“At the same time, it's about pivoting from COVID close-down to post-COVID reopening. There's a season for everything and this is the season for renewal and for change,” he said. "Spring is here, we're reopening."

Beginning April 26, the movie theater capacity cap will increase to 33%, up from 25%. On the same day, museums, zoos, aquariums and similar facilities will be allowed to admit up to 50% of their total capacity.

On May 19, large arenas and event venue can admit up to 25% of their capacity, up from 20%.

“May 19 is not a random date, we've been speaking with the teams, we're optimistic and that would be a time when playoffs would begin,” Cuomo said.