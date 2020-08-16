Cuomo: Wear masks or 'risk slipping backwards'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Andrew Cuomo again appealed to the public Sunday to wear masks and socially distance, as numbers show the coronavirus spread has not increased — but is still infecting hundreds of New Yorkers every day.

Without masks and social distancing, he said, New Yorkers “risk slipping backwards.”

He warned that the virus is surging in other states, where masks aren’t required and where reopenings did not occur as slowly as in New York.

“New York state is demonstrating that a response guided by science and data — not politics or opinion — is the only effective way to deal with this virus. But, we must not become complacent,” he said in a news release. “Everyone must remember to wear their masks, socially distance, wash their hands regularly and stay New York Tough."

On Sunday: