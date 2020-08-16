Cuomo: Wear masks or 'risk slipping backwards'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo again appealed to the public Sunday to wear masks and socially distance, as numbers show the coronavirus spread has not increased — but is still infecting hundreds of New Yorkers every day.
Without masks and social distancing, he said, New Yorkers “risk slipping backwards.”
He warned that the virus is surging in other states, where masks aren’t required and where reopenings did not occur as slowly as in New York.
“New York state is demonstrating that a response guided by science and data — not politics or opinion — is the only effective way to deal with this virus. But, we must not become complacent,” he said in a news release. “Everyone must remember to wear their masks, socially distance, wash their hands regularly and stay New York Tough."
On Sunday:
- Warren County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. It was the sixth straight day with no new cases. Seven people are still sick, all of them mildly. No one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases and one recovery, for a total of 246 confirmed cases and 223 recoveries. There are nine people still sick, but no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that it had nine new cases Saturday. That’s 1.3% of those tested. The goal, to keep the virus under control, is to have positive tests for no more than 1% of those tested.
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that it had no new cases Saturday.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 46 new cases Saturday, a positive test rate of 1.2% of those tested. Individually, only Saratoga County and Schenectady County had a positive test rate above the goal of 1%. Schenectady County reported 18 news cases, a positive test rate of 3.4%. Schools can’t open if the positive test rate goes above 5% for two weeks.
- Statewide, 607 people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 0.78%. The number of tests are up significantly as college students and staff get tested before going back to school, which pushes down the positive test rate.
- There were 527 people hospitalized with coronavirus statewide, and six people died of it on Saturday. But only 59 people were so severely sick that they were on ventilators. There were 128 people in intensive care units throughout the state.
Quarantine requirements are in place for anyone traveling from: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, the Virgin Islands and Wisconsin.
Travelers from those locations must quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York. If a location is removed from the list during a traveler’s quarantine, the traveler must continue to quarantine until the 14 days have passed.
Travelers who are staying in Warren County should contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580 to go over local protocols for quarantine. Travelers staying elsewhere should contact the local county’s Health Department.
