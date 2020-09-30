Cuomo: Wear a mask or get a ticket

Everyone must wear a mask where mandated — and local governments must enforce it, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday, after a week of rising cases throughout the state.
“It is not a function for the local government to say to someone, ‘It would be nice if you wore a mask. Can I give you a mask?’ We're past that point,” he said. “Enforce the law.”
Those who go out without masks — slipping it under their nose at work, or skipping it altogether on trips to stores and parks — are “defying the law,” he said.
“They know there's a mask law,” Cuomo said. “They're defying the law and that's when you need to enforce the law.”
He added that he’d heard local officials did not want to force people to wear masks.
“No one wants to enforce a law because then you make the other person unhappy and nobody wants anyone unhappy. You know what makes people really unhappy? Dying makes people really unhappy,” he said. “Loss of a loved one makes people really unhappy. Their child going to school and getting COVID makes people really unhappy. The infection rate going up and then having to close businesses makes people really unhappy.”
Support Local Journalism
He suggested assigning local law enforcement to a state police task force, so that they could blame Cuomo for the enforcement of the “massive undertaking” to get people to wear masks.
“I will ticket people who don't wear masks, because that will save lives at this point. We know how to keep the infection rate down,” he said. “I will do it in my name and you can blame me. I have no problem with it. I put my head on the pillow knowing I saved lives. That's how I sleep at night.
In other news Wednesday:
- Warren County reported two new cases, for a total of 351 confirmed cases since March. There were no new recoveries Wednesday, and 17 people are currently ill. None are hospitalized.
- Washington County reported two new cases, for a total of 288 confirmed cases since March, and no new recoveries. There are 14 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported five more people tested positive, for a total of 1,070 cases since March. Nine people recovered, for a total of 992 recoveries. There are 61 people currently ill and five are hospitalized, an increase from four Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, there were no new illnesses reported Wednesday. Still ill: seven Moreau residents, one Northumberland resident, two town of Saratoga residents, four South Glens Falls residents and three Wilton residents.
- Recovered: one Hadley resident.
- Essex County reported one new case, unconnected to the outbreak at Essex Center. Four nursing home residents are still hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported its only coronavirus patient had been discharged. Saratoga Hospital reported three coronavirus patients.
The Capital Region reported a total of 29 new cases Tuesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.5%.
Three counties in the region had a positive test rate over 1%. They were Warren County, at 1.8%; Columbia County with three new cases and a positive test rate of 1.3%; and Greene County, at two cases and a positive test rate of 1.1%. If the rate is below 1%, it indicates the county is testing enough to catch most cases so that they can stop the spread.
Statewide, in the most recent data available, 1,000 people tested positive Tuesday. It was the third day in less than a week of 1,000 or more new daily cases. That was a positive test rate of 1.02%, though Cuomo noted that if he excluded 20 ZIP codes where the virus is surging, the rest of the state had a positive test rate of 0.82%
There were 605 people hospitalized with coronavirus Tuesday, an increase of 135 people from a week ago. Nine people died of coronavirus Tuesday.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's gives an COVID-19 update
-
SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester
-
Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines
- 261 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.