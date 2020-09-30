Cuomo: Wear a mask or get a ticket

Everyone must wear a mask where mandated — and local governments must enforce it, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday, after a week of rising cases throughout the state.

“It is not a function for the local government to say to someone, ‘It would be nice if you wore a mask. Can I give you a mask?’ We're past that point,” he said. “Enforce the law.”

Those who go out without masks — slipping it under their nose at work, or skipping it altogether on trips to stores and parks — are “defying the law,” he said.

“They know there's a mask law,” Cuomo said. “They're defying the law and that's when you need to enforce the law.”

He added that he’d heard local officials did not want to force people to wear masks.

“No one wants to enforce a law because then you make the other person unhappy and nobody wants anyone unhappy. You know what makes people really unhappy? Dying makes people really unhappy,” he said. “Loss of a loved one makes people really unhappy. Their child going to school and getting COVID makes people really unhappy. The infection rate going up and then having to close businesses makes people really unhappy.”

