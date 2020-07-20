Cuomo warns restaurants on crowds, surprising some

Bars and restaurants in New York state may soon be forced to close if social distancing guidelines continue to be ignored, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.
Cuomo called on local governments to step up enforcement and urged New Yorkers, particularly young people, to follow guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, or the state would have to "roll back the opening plan."
"Most restaurants and bars are complying, they're going through a tough economic situation, but they're living by the rules," he said. "The bad ones, who are exploiting the situation and breaking the law ... are going to make it bad for everyone."
Images of large crowds made up of mostly young people with drinks in their hand have been circulating on social media in recent weeks. The images are from mostly downstate establishments, but similar complaints have been received throughout the state, Cuomo said.
Cuomo criticized those in the photos, calling their failure to follow state guidelines selfish and "stupid."
"It's not just about you," he said. "It's about who you could infect and who you could hurt."
Cuomo said local governments are not doing enough to enforce the guidelines — which call for half capacity with strict social distancing mandates — because they are politically unpopular.
But telling bar and restaurant owners they will have to shutdown again because they have failed to follow guidelines will be even less politically popular, he warned.
"I'll tell you what's more politically unpopular," Cuomo said. "When you're going to have to explain to people why we had to close all bars and restaurants."
John Carr, who owns the Adirondack Pub & Brewery in Lake George, said he was caught off guard by the governor's announcement.
He said the state should do more to help local municipalities struggling with enforcement to crack down on bad actors rather than punish an entire industry that employs thousands.
"It's a team effort," Carr said. "It's not going to be just the local government, it's going to be everybody."
Bars and restaurants were forced to close their doors to in-person dining back in March to slow the spread of the virus. Takeout and delivery orders were allowed to continue, but made up only a fraction of normal sales during that period.
Sales for most establishments are still down, even as the state has allowed in-person dining to resume. Outdoor dining began under Phase 2 and diners were invited back inside during Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan.
Capacity, however, has been cut in half under state guidelines, which call for tables being spaced 6 feet apart and all diners to wear a mask when not seated, among other things.
But some establishments have intentionally flouted the regulations despite repeated warnings from Cuomo that there will be repercussions.
The state Liquor Authority has suspended the license of several establishments throughout the state for violating the rules, but Monday marked the first time the governor has threatened to roll back reopenings in an attempt to force compliance.
Carr, the Lake George restaurant owner, said shutting down an entire industry over a "few bad eggs" would put thousands out of work and force some establishments to close their doors for good.
"The vast majority of the businesses are working really, really hard to try to protect not just their staff, but their customers and keep those jobs going," Carr said.
Still, a number of confirmed COVID cases have been linked to bars and restaurants throughout the state.
Here in the Capital Region, Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse had several staff test positive for the virus, potentially exposing customers to the virus.
In the Lake George area, bar and restaurant owners met last week to discuss how they could better comply with the state guidelines to avoid being shut down by the state.
The village has had several complaints, but no citations have been handed down. A COVID-19 inspector was recently hired there to ensure businesses are complying with the law.
A spokesman for Warren County said the county is doing everything it can to ensure bars and restaurants are complying with the mandates.
"As the tips come in, we investigate them and forward them to the right agencies and we do everything we can with them," Don Lehman, the county spokesman, said.
Still, Carr urged operators to proceed with caution and said there is more to gain by following the rules than ignoring guidelines.
"There's more money to be made in the long haul than the short haul," he said.
