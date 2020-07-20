Cuomo warns restaurants on crowds, surprising some

But telling bar and restaurant owners they will have to shutdown again because they have failed to follow guidelines will be even less politically popular, he warned.

"I'll tell you what's more politically unpopular," Cuomo said. "When you're going to have to explain to people why we had to close all bars and restaurants."

John Carr, who owns the Adirondack Pub & Brewery in Lake George, said he was caught off guard by the governor's announcement.

He said the state should do more to help local municipalities struggling with enforcement to crack down on bad actors rather than punish an entire industry that employs thousands.

"It's a team effort," Carr said. "It's not going to be just the local government, it's going to be everybody."

Bars and restaurants were forced to close their doors to in-person dining back in March to slow the spread of the virus. Takeout and delivery orders were allowed to continue, but made up only a fraction of normal sales during that period.

Sales for most establishments are still down, even as the state has allowed in-person dining to resume. Outdoor dining began under Phase 2 and diners were invited back inside during Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan.