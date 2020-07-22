Cuomo warns about rising COVID cases across the country

New York's reopening plan has so far been successful as the number of reported coronavirus cases in the state continues to trend downward, but surging numbers elsewhere are a reason for concern, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
The state performed 67,000 coronavirus tests Tuesday and reported just 705 new cases of the virus, a positivity rate of just over 1%. The low number of positive cases comes even as all regions of the state have entered the fourth and final phase of the state's reopening plan this week.
"We expected the infection rate to go up after we reopened. We thought we could control it, but we thought it would go up," Cuomo said on a conference call. "Actually it hasn't even gone up, it's gone down."
Cuomo said the state is doing better than anticipated, but warned New Yorkers that the threat of the virus, which has killed more than 25,000 people across the state, is far from over.
"To say New York will be fine when you see the increases in Florida, Texas, Arizona, California. We know that's not the case," he said.
"We know that the infection rate travels across the country because people are mobile and the virus travels with people."
Earlier this month, Cuomo issued an executive order, requiring travelers from states that have an infection rate of 10 per every 100,000 residents to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in New York.
The order excludes visitors who spend less than 24 hours in the other state and provides an exemption for essential workers.
This week, Cuomo led a small contingent of state officials to Savannah, Georgia, to provide officials there with guidance on how to combat the virus.
Meanwhile, infections from out-of-state travel continue to persist throughout the state.
In Warren County, no additional cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday, but the county's Health Services is currently monitoring 116 travel-related quarantines. That's up 46 from Tuesday.
Also on Wednesday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, for a total of 268 confirmed cases. The county is monitoring five cases, four of which are considered mild and one that is moderate.
- Washington County reported no new cases, for a total of 230 confirmed cases.
- Saratoga County reported one new case, for a total of 670 confirmed cases. Three people are hospitalized. The county is currently monitoring 60 active cases.
- Essex County reported one new case, for a total of 59 confirmed cases. There are 16 suspected cases in the county and five active cases.
- Statewide, there were 705 new cases reported along with nine fatalities.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
