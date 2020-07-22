Cuomo warns about rising COVID cases across the country

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York's reopening plan has so far been successful as the number of reported coronavirus cases in the state continues to trend downward, but surging numbers elsewhere are a reason for concern, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The state performed 67,000 coronavirus tests Tuesday and reported just 705 new cases of the virus, a positivity rate of just over 1%. The low number of positive cases comes even as all regions of the state have entered the fourth and final phase of the state's reopening plan this week.

"We expected the infection rate to go up after we reopened. We thought we could control it, but we thought it would go up," Cuomo said on a conference call. "Actually it hasn't even gone up, it's gone down."

Cuomo said the state is doing better than anticipated, but warned New Yorkers that the threat of the virus, which has killed more than 25,000 people across the state, is far from over.

"To say New York will be fine when you see the increases in Florida, Texas, Arizona, California. We know that's not the case," he said.

"We know that the infection rate travels across the country because people are mobile and the virus travels with people."