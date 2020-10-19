Cuomo wants federal help on vaccine distribution

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is preparing for a massive vaccination effort, but warned Monday that the program needs federal oversight.
New York state tested 13 million people for COVID in seven months, he noted, and 124 million people have been tested nationwide.
“That is only about a third of the population in number of tests in seven months,” he said in a conference call Monday. “How long does it take you to vaccinate 100%? And how does it happen?”
The federal government is repeating the mistake of not setting a national policy on fighting the virus, he added.
“When you have a situation that affects all 50 states, by definition that is a national problem,” he said. “This federal government says, ‘I'm abdicating my responsibility and delegating it to the states.’ That's how they handled it the first time and it was a terrible mistake. How are they handling the vaccine? The same way.”
He is trying to get the federal government to offer specific information and a plan on vaccine distribution. But, he predicted, the governors will “get handed the bag” while the president shows off a vial of vaccine and declares the virus over.
He is also facing the prospect of having to put Connecticut on the state’s mandatory quarantine list. Any state with more than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents per day goes on the list, and New Yorkers can’t visit there for non-essential reasons without quarantining for 14 days afterward.
But on Monday, according to the Associated Press, Connecticut had 11 new cases per 100,000 residents. New Jersey and Massachusetts were averaging nine cases per 100,000 residents. New York is at seven cases per 100,000 residents. It was below four cases per 100,000 in August.
When the pandemic began, New York joined with New Jersey and Connecticut on joint quarantine rules, acknowledging that travel between those states would be hard to stop because of close connections in the New York City area. Massachusetts later joined in.
Enforcing a quarantine against the neighboring states could be impossible to enforce, Cuomo said Monday.
“It’s a problem," he said. “I don’t know to what extent it would be possible to do border patrol because you don’t have airports there, et cetera, and it would also seriously be disruptive to the economy.”
No decision has been announced.
Also on Monday:
- Warren County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. Two people are currently ill, and neither one is hospitalized. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Warren County is still in red, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The ranks are updated every Tuesday.
- Washington County reported one new case, for a total of 314 cases since March, and two recoveries, for a total of 291 recoveries. There are 10 people still ill, and one person is hospitalized. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Washington County is in yellow, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The ranks are updated every Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported 23 people tested positive over the course of the weekend, for a total of 1,209 cases since March. There were 31 recoveries, for a total of 1,127 recoveries. There are 65 people currently ill, and five are hospitalized, an improvement from seven on Friday. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Saratoga County is in yellow, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The ranks are updated every Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, there were no new cases. Still ill: two Moreau residents, two South Glens Falls residents and five Wilton residents. Recovered: one Corinth resident, one Moreau resident, one town of Saratoga resident and three Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported two new cases, and two new hospitalizations. A resident who has hospitalized has been discharged. Three Essex Center nursing home residents are still hospitalized. Other than Essex Center, 17 people are currently ill in the county. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Essex County is still in yellow, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The ranks are updated every Tuesday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported one.
For Sunday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 39 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.1%. Five of the eight counties in the region were above the 1% maximum for keeping the virus under control. Schenectady County had a positive test rate of 2.4% with nine new cases; Greene County was at 2.1% with two new cases; Rensselaer County was at 2.1% with seven new cases; Columbia County was at 1.5% with four new cases; and Albany County was at 1.4% with 11 new cases.
- Both Warren and Washington counties had no new cases Sunday and thus reported a 0% positive test rate.
- Statewide, 998 people tested positive, an overall 1.2% positive test rate. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 3.3%, while the state without the hot spots included had a 1.1% positive test rate.
- There were 934 people hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday and 14 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
