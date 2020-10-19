Cuomo wants federal help on vaccine distribution

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is preparing for a massive vaccination effort, but warned Monday that the program needs federal oversight.

New York state tested 13 million people for COVID in seven months, he noted, and 124 million people have been tested nationwide.

“That is only about a third of the population in number of tests in seven months,” he said in a conference call Monday. “How long does it take you to vaccinate 100%? And how does it happen?”

The federal government is repeating the mistake of not setting a national policy on fighting the virus, he added.

“When you have a situation that affects all 50 states, by definition that is a national problem,” he said. “This federal government says, ‘I'm abdicating my responsibility and delegating it to the states.’ That's how they handled it the first time and it was a terrible mistake. How are they handling the vaccine? The same way.”

He is trying to get the federal government to offer specific information and a plan on vaccine distribution. But, he predicted, the governors will “get handed the bag” while the president shows off a vial of vaccine and declares the virus over.