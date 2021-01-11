Cuomo vows to vaccinate 70% to 90% of New Yorkers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed at Monday’s State of the State address to “end the war” on COVID by vaccinating 70% to 90% of New Yorkers.

He repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as an enemy in a war, and gave the address in the state’s War Room, where paintings depict important parts of the state’s history.

“We must vaccinate 70% to 90% of our 20 million New Yorkers. And we must do it quickly and fairly,” he said.

But people could not find the vaccine Monday, when group 1B was eligible to receive it. That group includes teachers, firefighters, police, grocery store workers and other front-line essential workers, as well as anyone age 75 or older.

Washington and Warren counties' departments of health said they had no vaccine doses to give out. Glens Falls Hospital was all out, too. Many doctors’ offices pleaded for people to stop calling because they had no vaccine doses.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network had about 2,400 doses to give out this week, but every appointment was filled by midday. The majority of those appointments went to people who have qualified for the past month in group 1A.

Hudson Headwaters providers will continue to vaccinate people as they get more vaccine, but they don't know when that will happen.