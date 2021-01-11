Cuomo vows to vaccinate 70% to 90% of New Yorkers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed at Monday’s State of the State address to “end the war” on COVID by vaccinating 70% to 90% of New Yorkers.
He repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as an enemy in a war, and gave the address in the state’s War Room, where paintings depict important parts of the state’s history.
“We must vaccinate 70% to 90% of our 20 million New Yorkers. And we must do it quickly and fairly,” he said.
But people could not find the vaccine Monday, when group 1B was eligible to receive it. That group includes teachers, firefighters, police, grocery store workers and other front-line essential workers, as well as anyone age 75 or older.
Washington and Warren counties' departments of health said they had no vaccine doses to give out. Glens Falls Hospital was all out, too. Many doctors’ offices pleaded for people to stop calling because they had no vaccine doses.
Hudson Headwaters Health Network had about 2,400 doses to give out this week, but every appointment was filled by midday. The majority of those appointments went to people who have qualified for the past month in group 1A.
Hudson Headwaters providers will continue to vaccinate people as they get more vaccine, but they don't know when that will happen.
“Vaccine appointments are dependent on vaccine supply from New York state. The state does not offer advanced notice of shipment, nor does it guarantee vaccine supply," said spokeswoman Jane Hooper.
To schedule a vaccination appointment with Hudson Headwaters Health Network, go to https://www.hhhn.org/coronavirus/.
The state opened a vaccination scheduling call center that began taking calls at 4 p.m. Monday to help people get an appointment at a location that has vaccine doses. The phone number is 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
People over age 74 will be primarily vaccinated at pharmacies and other retail locations.
Health care workers who are part of Phase 1a will continue to be vaccinated at hospitals and other clinical settings.
Public employees, such as police, firefighters and teachers, will primarily be vaccinated through their group's health programs. In some cases, unions are organizing the vaccination program.
It is unclear where day care workers, grocery store clerks and other front-line essential workers who are not public employees will get vaccinated, but many may be directed to their doctor’s office.
Warren County set up its own information hotline in response to the heavy call volume Monday. A recording at 518-761-6200 will give callers up-to-date information about local vaccination clinics.
“We are asking people to please be patient,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.
Warren County Health Services has plans in place to conduct clinics as soon as the county gets vaccine doses.
“When we get vaccine, we will set up clinics and publicize them as widely as possible,” Jones said.
Washington County officials asked everyone to prioritize based on medical risks and the amount of direct contact with the public. Tim Hardy, deputy director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety, also said that primary care providers might have more vaccine doses than the county, and urged people at highest risk to call their doctors. But many doctors appealed to the public to not call them Monday, saying they would announce when they have doses to give out.
In the State of the State address, Cuomo acknowledged that there’s not enough vaccine to go around.
The state is getting about 300,000 doses a week. At that rate, it would take 10 weeks to vaccinate everyone in group 1B.
“We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to reopen,” Cuomo said.
So he urged people to be cautious so that hospitals are not overwhelmed with cases while people await the vaccine.
“If we tire before the enemy tires, we lose the war. It’s that simple,” he said.
He is starting a Public Health Corps to help vaccinate people, he said.
He also highlighted the state’s effort last year to manufacture more protective personal equipment in the state, after supply lines to China crashed at the start of the pandemic.
“Our public health system was just not prepared for this. This country couldn’t even produce something as simple as enough nasal swabs,” he said. “Too many essential products are made in China.”
The state spent $20 million to help 36 businesses start manufacturing medical equipment in-state.
“Our nurses and doctors were heroic, but we couldn’t even provide them with enough masks and gowns,” Cuomo said. “It was like sending soldiers into battle without bullets. That can never happen again.”
Sticking with the war analogy, he added, “This nation cannot be caught flat-footed again.”
Cuomo was criticized last week for giving health care workers a month without allowing anyone else to get vaccinated. He announced late Friday that he would open up the vaccine to group 1B Monday. But some said that did not go far enough.
People with serious health problems — who are at highest risk of a severe case of coronavirus — cannot get vaccinated until group 1C.
Wilton resident Laura Greco, who has stage 4 lung cancer, said that lung cancer patients should be vaccinated right away, not weeks or months from now.
“We are at extremely high risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. People with the third most commonly diagnosed cancer, i.e. lung cancer, have approximately a 65% chance of hospitalization if they contract the coronavirus and approximately a 29% chance of dying of it,” she said, citing medical studies. “A lung cancer patient often has a number of co-morbidities in addition to lung cancer, which may be the reason it is so very deadly for this population. However, I would like to note that the median age of a newly diagnosed lung cancer patient is 70 years old, well below even the newest vaccine group of 75-plus.”
In addition, she noted that lung cancer patients cannot simply stay home and isolate until it’s their turn to get vaccinated.
“Unfortunately, a majority of lung cancer patients have advanced disease, which inevitably means active treatment with health care providers,” she said. “I was in Boston and Massachusetts General for more than 15 days in October for mask-less radiation treatments — head frames do not lend themselves to masking — and was back in December for an overnight stay and a full six hours of scans and doctors appointments. Others have to spend hours getting infusions as frequently as biweekly. Much of a cancer patient’s life cannot be done via telemedicine.”
Other cancers are also at very high risk of severe coronavirus. Greco said she wished she was “working for Instacart or doing medical billing” because that would qualify her for the vaccine now, but not her serious illness.
“I understand that vaccine administration is a very difficult task. But if it truly is the goal of New York state to minimize hospitalizations and deaths, the science is quite clear,” she said. “It isn’t professions that New York should be prioritizing, or even people who just happen to be old. It is people with certain very identifiable conditions, including lung cancer.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.