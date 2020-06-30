Cuomo vows to crackdown on illegal fireworks

It has been a statewide problem, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants it to stop.

Cuomo on Monday said that he is directing the New York State Police to create a fireworks enforcement detail that aims to prevent illegal fireworks from entering the state. The action is in response to numerous complaints across New York about the use of illegal fireworks.

While some fireworks are legal in New York, larger fireworks that tend to be used in professional displays are illegal. But many New Yorkers travel to other states, namely Pennsylvania, to buy fireworks that can't be sold in New York.

Cuomo said the state police's enforcement efforts will focus on routes between New York and Pennsylvania, where several fireworks stores are located near the border separating the two states.

"This is illegal and it's dangerous, so we have to stop it," Cuomo added.

There have been social media reports across New York that residents are using illegal fireworks.

There have been complaints about fireworks because they can trigger anxiety, especially for military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and pets.