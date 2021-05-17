 Skip to main content
Cuomo: Vaccinated people can generally stop wearing masks
Cuomo: Vaccinated people can generally stop wearing masks

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New Yorkers who are vaccinated against COVID can soon stop wearing masks in most places, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference Monday.

 Kevin P. Coughlin, Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

New Yorkers who are vaccinated against COVID can soon stop wearing masks in most places, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference Monday.

The new rule will go into effect on Wednesday.

“If you are vaccinated you are safe. No mask. No social distancing,” he said.

Masks will still be required by everyone in schools and health care facilities, as well as on buses and other public transportation.

Private businesses can also keep requiring masks, he said.

“Individual private venues still have the ability to add additional guidelines,” he said.

Washington County Fair

County fairs, including the Washington County Fair, can happen this summer with only one restriction, Cuomo said.

"They are all allowed to open at full capacity with 6-foot distancing," he said.

That's good news for the Washington County Fair, which announced last week that it would happen this summer although officials said they did not yet know what rules they'd have to follow or even if they'd be allowed to open in the end. The fair will run Aug. 23 to Aug 29.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

