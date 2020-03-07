Cuomo: Two confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Saratoga County

ALBANY — The coronavirus has made its way to the Capital Region with the governor reporting two confirmed cases in Saratoga County during a press briefing on Saturday.

On Friday, Saratoga County Public Health reported four travelers were under a 14-day self-quarantine with a total of 16 people quarantined since the outbreak. A dozen of those cases completed the quarantine without developing systems.

In Warren County, five other travelers were being monitored as of Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported an uptick of 23 new cases in New York state for a total of 76 cases. Many of the new cases are in Westchester County.

Health officials have encouraged thorough hand washing for 20 seconds often, cover coughs, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and stay home when you are sick and avoid contact with those who are sick.

The Saratoga County Public Health office can be reached by calling 518-584-7460 and the Warren County office may be reached at 518-761-6580.

