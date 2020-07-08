Cuomo to make decision on school reopening during first week of August

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday he will make a decision during the first week of August about if and how schools can reopen.

Cuomo said school districts will be required to submit their plans to the state by July 31 about how they would reopen, what precautions would be implemented and if they want to have a phased reopening.

The governor said he wants to wait until August to make a decision on reopening based upon the best available data.

“The facts change day to day, week to week,” he said.

Cuomo said that despite President Donald Trump’s comments that he wants schools open, the president does not have the legal authority to order schools to reopen.

“We will open schools if it is safe. Everybody wants the school open,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said there were 11 deaths on Tuesday. Fatalities have been steady for the past week or so.

The number of hospitalizations is 141 and 97 people are intubated, which is the first time it has been under 100 and the lowest since March 16.

The low number of intubations is encouraging, according to Cuomo.