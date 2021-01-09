Cuomo: Three new cases of more infectious COVID strain found in New York

Three new cases of the more infectious strain of the coronavirus first discovered in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in New York, including two additional cases linked to a jewelry story in Saratoga Springs, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

There are now three confirmed cases of the strain — which is more than 50 times more transmissible than the normal strain — linked to N. Fox Jewelers in Saratoga Springs. An additional case has also been confirmed in Nassau County on Long Island.

A 67-year-old man who worked at the jewelry store test positive for the variant on Monday. Three other employees of the store also tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time.

At least 55 cases of the new variant — otherwise known as B.1.1.7 — have been confirmed in the United States, Cuomo said during a COVID-19 conference call with reporters.

“We believe that it is more widespread than that number would suggest,” he said.

Cuomo criticized the federal government for failing to do enough to prevent the strain from arriving in the U.S.