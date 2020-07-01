Cuomo: Testing for coronavirus open to all New Yorkers
Cuomo: Testing for coronavirus open to all New Yorkers

Testing for coronavirus is now open to all New Yorkers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during a briefing Wednesday morning that testing for the virus is open to all.

The governor encouraged all New Yorkers to go get tested.

Anyone who believes they should have a test at the Warren County Municipal Center site needs to contact a doctor or urgent care center to have it arranged.

The announcement comes on the same day as the Capital Region starts Phase 4 of reopening.

The governor reported 11 deaths in New York on Tuesday with 879 hospitalizations.

In New York City, indoor dining was delayed out of fear it would cause a spike in coronavirus infections, according to New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio.

Concerned about COVID-19?

