Cuomo: Testing for coronavirus open to all New Yorkers

Testing for coronavirus is now open to all New Yorkers.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during a briefing Wednesday morning that testing for the virus is open to all.
The governor encouraged all New Yorkers to go get tested.
Anyone who believes they should have a test at the Warren County Municipal Center site needs to contact a doctor or urgent care center to have it arranged.
The announcement comes on the same day as the Capital Region starts Phase 4 of reopening.
The governor reported 11 deaths in New York on Tuesday with 879 hospitalizations.
In New York City, indoor dining was delayed out of fear it would cause a spike in coronavirus infections, according to New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio.
