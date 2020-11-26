Cuomo: Supreme Court ruling 'moot'; state to develop new coronavirus strategy

“It’s irrelevant from any practical impact because the zone they are talking about has already been moot,” Cuomo said.

He emphasized the restrictions are not designed to target anyone in specific, but to keep people safe.

“I fully respect religion, and if there’s a time in life when we need it, the time is now,” Cuomo said. “But we want to make sure we keep people safe at the same time, and that’s the balance we’re trying to hit, especially through this holiday season.”

Meanwhile, Cuomo said the state will begin developing a new plan to tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases over the weekend.

He didn't reveal when the final plans would be made public, but said the state is focusing its efforts in three areas: expanding the number of factors that would trigger a micro-cluster zone, keeping schools open and developing a vaccine distribution plan.

“All the global experts say the same thing: This virus has phases. As the phases change your plans should change,” Cuomo said.

