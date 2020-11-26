Cuomo: Supreme Court ruling 'moot'; state to develop new coronavirus strategy

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday largely downplayed a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, temporarily blocking the state from enforcing attendance limits on religious gatherings, and said the state is developing additional plans to contain the virus.
Cuomo, during a conference call with reporters, said the Supreme Court's ruling was unsurprising given the makeup of the court — which recently added Justice Amy Coney Barret to its ranks — but would have little effect.
“I think the Supreme Court ruling on religious gatherings is more illustrative of the Supreme Court than anything else,” he said.
In a 5-4 ruling handed down late Wednesday, the court temporarily blocked the state from enforcing limits on religious gatherings in houses of worship in red and orange zones, where attendance for services is capped at 10 and 25 people, respectively.
The Roman Catholic Church and Orthodox Jewish synagogues in Brooklyn and Queens sued the state over the restrictions, arguing they unfairly targeted houses of worship.
But Cuomo said the court's decision was essentially "moot" since the case in question pertained only to micro-cluster zones in Brooklyn and Queens, which have since been designated as yellow zones under the states targeted strategy. The yellow designation allows houses of worship to operate at 50% capacity.
“It’s irrelevant from any practical impact because the zone they are talking about has already been moot,” Cuomo said.
He emphasized the restrictions are not designed to target anyone in specific, but to keep people safe.
“I fully respect religion, and if there’s a time in life when we need it, the time is now,” Cuomo said. “But we want to make sure we keep people safe at the same time, and that’s the balance we’re trying to hit, especially through this holiday season.”
Meanwhile, Cuomo said the state will begin developing a new plan to tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases over the weekend.
He didn't reveal when the final plans would be made public, but said the state is focusing its efforts in three areas: expanding the number of factors that would trigger a micro-cluster zone, keeping schools open and developing a vaccine distribution plan.
“All the global experts say the same thing: This virus has phases. As the phases change your plans should change,” Cuomo said.
In the meantime the state will continue to utilize its current micro-cluster strategy, which restricts certain activities in areas of the state hit hardest by the virus. The goal of the strategy is reduce transmission in targeted areas, while keeping parts of the state that are less impacted open.
But current state guidelines only look at the average number of new positive cases and positivity rate over a seven-day period. Cuomo wants to expand those metrics to include the number of hospitalizations in an area as well as the available beds in an intensive-care unit.
The new approach, Cuomo said, will help make sure hospitals are not overwhelmed.
“Infection rate in a place that has a shortage of hospital beds is more serious than an infection rate in a place that has fewer hospital beds,” he said.
Keeping schools open, particularly those that serve grades K-8, is also a priority for Cuomo, who said schools often have a lower positivity rate than communities, making for a safer learning environment for children.
But for schools to remain open, students must be tested on a regular basis at a rate that can be maintained over an extended period, Cuomo said.
“If we want to keep the schools open, it has to be a level of testing that the local school district can provide for a prolonged period of time,” he said.
The state will be working with local municipalities to determine how many tests are needed to sustain regularly testing for schools, Cuomo said.
In addition, the state is looking into developing and equitable distribution plan for a coronavirus vaccine.
The governor has repeatedly criticized the federal government’s distribution plans, saying it discriminates against people of color and those of low-income.
A final plan, the governor said, will depend on the number which vaccine is made available and how many doses are provided.
“We need a vaccine distribution plan that does it fairly and effectively and prioritizes the vaccines in the most judicious way,” Cuomo said.
