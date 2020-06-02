Cuomo: Summer camps are a YES

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Summer camps can begin June 29, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at his press conference Tuesday.

Only day camps have been approved so far. He said no decision has been made for overnight camps.

The local YMCA and other groups have been planning for camp in hopes that it could happen.

He also said that the Capital Region will almost definitely enter Phase 2 on Wednesday.

"Capital Region should enter Phase 2 tomorrow. All the numbers indicate that," he said. "Our experts are going over the numbers. But there's no reason to believe the Capital Region doesn’t go into Phase 2 tomorrow. I plan to affirm that later this afternoon."

It is not yet clear what time retail stores and hairdressers can reopen Wednesday. Masks and social distancing will be required.

