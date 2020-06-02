You are the owner of this article.
Cuomo: Summer camps are a YES
YMCA camp

Campers enjoyed outdoor art projects at last year's YMCA camp. This year, camps were on hold because of the pandemic, but have now been allowed to begin June 29.

 Courtesy photo

Summer camps can begin June 29, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at his press conference Tuesday.

Only day camps have been approved so far. He said no decision has been made for overnight camps.

The local YMCA and other groups have been planning for camp in hopes that it could happen.

He also said that the Capital Region will almost definitely enter Phase 2 on Wednesday.

"Capital Region should enter Phase 2 tomorrow. All the numbers indicate that," he said. "Our experts are going over the numbers. But there's no reason to believe the Capital Region doesn’t go into Phase 2 tomorrow. I plan to affirm that later this afternoon."

It is not yet clear what time retail stores and hairdressers can reopen Wednesday. Masks and social distancing will be required.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

