Cuomo: Stop gathering in groups of any size

Avoid gatherings large and small, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continued to increase.

"This virus has phases, and as the phase changes your plan should change,” he said in a news release. "As we go through the holidays and winter months, it's going to be more imperative than ever for New Yorkers to wear their masks, wash their hands, avoid gatherings large and small and stay New York Tough."

COVID advisory

Warren County Health Services on Friday issued a COVID advisory about Ashes Pub & Grill in Warrensburg. A person who has now tested positive was at the bar from noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 21. The person may have been infectious during that time, Health Services said, but is believed to have worn a mask.

Anyone who was at the bar during that time period should monitor themselves for any symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste or smell, through Dec. 5. Anyone who was exposed and develops any of those symptoms should notify their doctor or Health Services immediately.

Consent for testing sought