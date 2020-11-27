Cuomo: Stop gathering in groups of any size

Avoid gatherings large and small, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continued to increase.
"This virus has phases, and as the phase changes your plan should change,” he said in a news release. "As we go through the holidays and winter months, it's going to be more imperative than ever for New Yorkers to wear their masks, wash their hands, avoid gatherings large and small and stay New York Tough."
COVID advisory
Warren County Health Services on Friday issued a COVID advisory about Ashes Pub & Grill in Warrensburg. A person who has now tested positive was at the bar from noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 21. The person may have been infectious during that time, Health Services said, but is believed to have worn a mask.
Anyone who was at the bar during that time period should monitor themselves for any symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste or smell, through Dec. 5. Anyone who was exposed and develops any of those symptoms should notify their doctor or Health Services immediately.
Support Local Journalism
Consent for testing sought
School districts are beginning to ask parents to sign a consent form to test their child for coronavirus, in anticipation of a state requirement for testing. If any area enters a “yellow” zone in terms of the number of coronavirus cases, schools will have to randomly test 20% of the on-site students and staff. Those that cannot must go to all-virtual school.
While Warren and Washington counties are nowhere near yellow zone status, school officials are working on getting consent forms signed now so that they can smoothly transition to random testing if necessary.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported two new cases, for a total of 505 confirmed cases since March. There are 57 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized in critical condition. Of the two new cases, one person caught the virus from an acquaintance and the source of the other person’s infection has not been determined, according to Health Services.
- Washington County reported four new cases, for a total of 417 confirmed cases since March. There are 38 people currently ill. Of the four new cases, one is connected to another case, and the other three people caught the virus from unknown sources in the community.
- Saratoga County did not report.
- Essex County reported two new cases, for a total of 231 cases since March. There are 33 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported two coronavirus patients. Saratoga Hospital did not report Friday.
For Thursday, the most recent day for which the following data is available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 336 new cases. Greene, Albany and Schenectady counties continued to have seven-day average positive test rates above 3%. If that continues for a total of 10 days, they will likely be placed in a yellow zone.
- Warren County’s positive test rate was 0.6%, and its weekly average was 1.2%. Washington County’s positive test rate was 0.2% and its weekly average was 1%. Saratoga County’s positive test rate was 3.7% and its weekly average was 2.6%. Essex County’s positive test rate was 1.2% and its weekly average was 2.1%.
- Statewide, 8,176 people tested positive Thursday, an overall positive test rate of 3.72%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 5.69% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 3.13%.
- There were 3,103 people hospitalized with coronavirus and 39 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's gives an COVID-19 update
-
SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester
-
Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines
- 314 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.