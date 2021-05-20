Cuomo: State's vaccinations slowing 'dramatically'

The number of people going out to get a COVID vaccination has slowed 43%, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Troubling news,” he said. “The number of vaccinations are slowing and they’re slowing dramatically.”

He urged people to get vaccinated so that they can stop wearing masks and social distancing.

“We have to get back to life and living and enjoying and socializing and seeing people,” he said. “People say, well, if COVID is over, I didn’t get the vaccine, now I don’t need to. That’s not true. The regulations are relaxed for people who got the vaccine.”

COVID cases have continued to drop, and the state posted a positive test rate of 0.85% Wednesday.

“In terms of COVID numbers, they are really, really promising,” Cuomo said. “You see it right down the line. Hospitalizations are down, ICUs are down. But it’s not over. Eighteen people still died, unfortunately.”

Warren County vaccine update

On Wednesday, Health Services vaccinated 10 residents and two staff members at Glens Falls Center, Warren Center and The Pines. The team also distributed 60 doses to those who needed their second shot.