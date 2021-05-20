Cuomo: State's vaccinations slowing 'dramatically'

The number of people going out to get a COVID vaccination has slowed 43%, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“Troubling news,” he said. “The number of vaccinations are slowing and they’re slowing dramatically.”
He urged people to get vaccinated so that they can stop wearing masks and social distancing.
“We have to get back to life and living and enjoying and socializing and seeing people,” he said. “People say, well, if COVID is over, I didn’t get the vaccine, now I don’t need to. That’s not true. The regulations are relaxed for people who got the vaccine.”
COVID cases have continued to drop, and the state posted a positive test rate of 0.85% Wednesday.
“In terms of COVID numbers, they are really, really promising,” Cuomo said. “You see it right down the line. Hospitalizations are down, ICUs are down. But it’s not over. Eighteen people still died, unfortunately.”
Warren County vaccine update
On Wednesday, Health Services vaccinated 10 residents and two staff members at Glens Falls Center, Warren Center and The Pines. The team also distributed 60 doses to those who needed their second shot.
On Friday, the team is going to schools in Queensbury, Abraham Wing, St. Mary’s, Warrensburg and Johnsburg to distribute second doses to the students ages 16 and 17 who were vaccinated three weeks ago, and first doses for children age 12 to 15.
The team has also been bringing vaccinations to the homebound this week. Those who want to get on that list should call 518-761-6580.
Washington County vaccine update
A clinic at Cambridge Central School got 96 people vaccinated Wednesday, including 51 people who got the first of two Pfizer doses, and 45 people who got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Kinney Drugs, which is now vaccinating people age 12 and older in all its pharmacies, is running a contest to encourage vaccination.
Starting this week, adults can enter a contest online to win a $500 Visa gift card.
At www.KinneyContest.com, they enter by describing an activity they can’t wait to get back to doing after COVID.
For five weeks, Kinney Drugs will draw one winner a week. At the end of week six, they will draw a grand prize winner, who will get $2,500.
The contest is being promoted with the hashtag #VAXtoIT.
Any adult who lives in New York or Vermont can enter, regardless of vaccination status.
Thursday’s cases
- Warren County reported five new cases, for a total of 3,454 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and two recoveries, for a total of 3,337 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 49 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized, one more than Wednesday. The newly admitted patient is in critical condition. The other two patients are moderately ill, as is one resident who is not hospitalized.
- Washington County reported one new case, for a total of 2,750 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and four new recoveries, for a total of 2,682 recoveries. There were 30 people ill and three people hospitalized, the same as Wednesday.
- Saratoga County reported 22 new cases, for a total of 15,187 confirmed cases and three new recoveries, for a total of 14,920 recoveries. The county reported that 100 people currently ill, a reduction of 14, despite 40 new cases and three recoveries in the last two days. County officials said it could be that many cases turned out to be people who live in other counties. Eleven people are hospitalized, one less than Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one Moreau resident (for a total of 11).
- Still ill: two Hadley residents, three town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, 10 Moreau residents, six Northumberland residents, four town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, one Victory resident and six Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: two Hadley residents, two town of Corinth residents, one Northumberland resident, one Victory resident and five Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported no new cases since Tuesday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 10 coronavirus patients, an increase of one since Wednesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported eight coronavirus patients, an increase of one since Wednesday. One patient is in intensive care, a decrease of one.
For Wednesday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 68 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.1%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which increased the weekly average to 1.2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%, which kept the weekly average at 0.7%.
- Statewide, 1,583 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, a positive test rate of 0.85%. A total of 1,490 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 18 people died.
