Cuomo: State will find balance for trails, land preservation

Protect the Adirondacks leveled a lawsuit against the DEC and the Adirondack Park Agency in 2013, arguing that the state’s tree-cutting to make way for Class II trails was unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was already underway when 11 trails totaling 27 miles long were approved by the DEC and APA in 2014. Protect the Adirondacks challenged the constitutionality of the project, saying it would cut more than 25,000 trees. The state plans had described the cutting of 6,184 trees that measured at least 3 inches in diameter at breast height.

Injunctions against further tree cutting were ordered in 2016, and a bench trial was held at state Supreme Court in 2017. The lower court originally ruled in the APA and DEC’s favor, but the Appellate Division, Third Department made a different determination.

The court was asked to determine if the construction of these snowmobile trails violated the state constitution in either of two ways: not keeping the land “forever wild” or destroying timber in the Forest Preserve.