Cuomo: State is trying to find balance with short-term rentals

SARANAC LAKE — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is still trying to “find the right balance” when it comes to short-term vacation rentals in New York.

“The Airbnbs, and how to handle the Airbnb market, is something that the entire country is trying to deal with,” he said. “It’s something we’re working on all across the state. It poses different challenges in different parts of the state.

“But they’re private sector businesses, so they have the right to operate at the same time. We’re trying to find the right balance.”

Cuomo was asked about the state’s role in regulating the short-term vacation rental market following a news conference at the Hotel Saranac on Sunday. At the news conference, Cuomo spoke about his love of the Adirondacks and promoted a new state marketing effort designed to entice out-of-state snowmobilers to try out New York’s snowmobile trail networks. On March 14 and 15, the state will waive the snowmobile registration fee for out of state riders.

“That can save you about $100,” Cuomo told reporters. “We think it’s going to help bring more snowmobile tourism in.”