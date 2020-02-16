Cuomo: State is trying to find balance with short-term rentals

SARANAC LAKE — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is still trying to “find the right balance” when it comes to short-term vacation rentals in New York.
“The Airbnbs, and how to handle the Airbnb market, is something that the entire country is trying to deal with,” he said. “It’s something we’re working on all across the state. It poses different challenges in different parts of the state.
“But they’re private sector businesses, so they have the right to operate at the same time. We’re trying to find the right balance.”
Cuomo was asked about the state’s role in regulating the short-term vacation rental market following a news conference at the Hotel Saranac on Sunday. At the news conference, Cuomo spoke about his love of the Adirondacks and promoted a new state marketing effort designed to entice out-of-state snowmobilers to try out New York’s snowmobile trail networks. On March 14 and 15, the state will waive the snowmobile registration fee for out of state riders.
“That can save you about $100,” Cuomo told reporters. “We think it’s going to help bring more snowmobile tourism in.”
The free snowmobiling weekend dovetails with a $4 million I Love NY winter marketing campaign designed to further promote winter sports and recreation in this region, according to Cuomo, who had earlier pointed to state marketing as a driver behind the increasing number of tourists visiting the Adirondacks.
The tourism industry has continued to grow in the North Country region, especially in the village of Lake Placid and the High Peaks Wilderness areas. With that increased traffic has come more demand for accommodations. This past weekend was President’s Day weekend — typically one of the busiest holiday weekends of the season for tourism. Events celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Olympic Winter Games were also held on both Saturday and Sunday. Saranac Lake also saw an uptick in tourism this weekend, with the ice palace swarmed with visitors throughout Saturday and Sunday.
Cuomo said Sunday that the group of people who traveled with him to the Adirondacks “could not find a hotel room anywhere between here and Lake George.
“I feel very badly for them. But I’m happy for the North Country because it means a lot of people are coming and there’s a lot of economic activity.”