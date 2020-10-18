Cuomo: Ski resorts can open Nov. 6

Ski resorts can open on Nov. 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Sunday.

The businesses must follow the now-typical COVID rules: 50% occupancy in the lodge and spacing out in lines. In addition, only members of the same group can ride together on a ski lift or gondola, and all rented equipment must be thoroughly cleaned before it is rented again.

Lessons must be limited to 10 people.

During “peak” skiing days, such as the week between Christmas and New Year’s, and when many trails are closed, such as at the beginning and end of the season, mountains must cut their capacity outdoors by 25%.

Ski center operators have already been preparing for the anticipated good news.

West Mountain Ski Center in Queensbury will erect two large tents to spread people out with the limit on capacity indoors. Willard Mountain in Easton is planning to cut back on programs to reduce the number of people who will be indoors. Gore Mountain in Johnsburg will offer more outdoor food and retail booths.

At West Mountain, co-owner Spencer Montgomery is also planning to open the lodge on the other side of the mountain earlier.