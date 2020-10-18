Cuomo: Ski resorts can open Nov. 6

Ski resorts can open on Nov. 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Sunday.
The businesses must follow the now-typical COVID rules: 50% occupancy in the lodge and spacing out in lines. In addition, only members of the same group can ride together on a ski lift or gondola, and all rented equipment must be thoroughly cleaned before it is rented again.
Lessons must be limited to 10 people.
During “peak” skiing days, such as the week between Christmas and New Year’s, and when many trails are closed, such as at the beginning and end of the season, mountains must cut their capacity outdoors by 25%.
Ski center operators have already been preparing for the anticipated good news.
West Mountain Ski Center in Queensbury will erect two large tents to spread people out with the limit on capacity indoors. Willard Mountain in Easton is planning to cut back on programs to reduce the number of people who will be indoors. Gore Mountain in Johnsburg will offer more outdoor food and retail booths.
At West Mountain, co-owner Spencer Montgomery is also planning to open the lodge on the other side of the mountain earlier.
Cuomo reminded the public Sunday that if people choose to travel outside of the New York to ski, they are likely to have to quarantine. Most of the state must quarantine prior to entering Vermont, because of Vermont’s rules, and New Yorkers who fly to Colorado and other ski centers out West must quarantine when they return.
“There’s an added benefit to Ski New York. You don’t have to quarantine when you come back!” he said.
He also warned that people must continue to socially distance, wear masks and avoid large gatherings. He’s worried that people are hitting “COVID fatigue.”
“COVID fatigue can lead to less compliance, less discipline,” he said.
He offered some reassurance: He hopes to keep controlling hot spots by shutting down as small a segment of the state as possible.
“It’s less disruptive,” he said. “It’s not only better in terms of fighting the virus, it’s also easier on people.”
He also acknowledged personal fatigue as the pandemic stretches on, comparing the hot spots to a game of “whack a mole.”
“It’s exhausting, but it’s also effective,” he said.
Also on Sunday:
- Warren County reported no new cases and one recovery, for a total of 343 recoveries since March. There are two people currently ill, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases and one recovery, for a total of 289 recoveries since March. There are 11 people currently ill, and one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County and Essex County do not report publicly on weekends.
On Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County reported five new cases to the state.
- Essex County reported two new cases to the state.
- The Capital Region reported 50 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.9%. Greene County, which has a prison outbreak, continued to have the highest positive test rate, at 4%, and seven new cases. Also above 1% were Columbia County, with six new cases and a positive test rate of 1.7%, and Albany County, with 18 new cases and a positive test rate of 1.3%.
- Statewide, 1,390 people tested positive Saturday, an overall positive test rate of 1.08%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 3.19%, and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 1%.
- There were 913 people hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday and seven people died.
