Cuomo signs order that could extend 'pause' through June 6

New York is still on “pause,” but regions of the state can reopen sooner if they meet the criteria outlined by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pause is set to expire on May 15. Cuomo on Friday signed an executive order that extends the underlying legal authority for his emergency orders to June 6, but did not officially extend the shutdown. That prompted some confusion in the media that the pause had been extended.

However, what is clear is that regions of the state can reopen starting May 16 if they meet specific criteria.

The governor previously announced that the state would approach reopening on a regional basis. The reopening criteria includes 14 days of decline in total net hospitalizations; at least 30% percent surge capacity in total hospital and ICU beds available; the ability to conduct 30 COVID-19 diagnostic tests for every 1,000 residents per month; and having a baseline of 30 people who can serve as contact tracers for every 100,000 residents.

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said in a tweet that starting May 16, regions that meet these benchmarks would be allowed to reopen.

