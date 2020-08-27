 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cuomo sets threshold for closing colleges
0 comments
breaking featured

Cuomo sets threshold for closing colleges

{{featured_button_text}}
SUNY Adirondack campus

SUNY Adirondack and all other colleges and universities in the state will have to go to virtual learning for 14 days if 100 of their students, or a number of cases equal to 5% of their population, test positive.

 Samuel Northrop

If 100 college students, or 5% of the student body, test positive for coronavirus, the college must cancel in-person classes for 14 days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

He announced the threshold as a way of containing the virus after seeing coronavirus clusters at colleges in other states.

"We should anticipate clusters. When you have large concentrations of people, you see clusters," he said. "We expect it, we want to be prepared for it."

The new rule applies to all colleges and universities in the state. The threshold is smaller for smaller schools.

"If a college had 100 cases, or a number of cases equal to 5% of their population, whichever is less, they must go to remote learning for two weeks, at which time we will reassess the situation," he said.

Students who live at the college can remain on campus during virtual learning.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lake Luzerne house fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News