Cuomo sets threshold for closing colleges

If 100 college students, or 5% of the student body, test positive for coronavirus, the college must cancel in-person classes for 14 days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

He announced the threshold as a way of containing the virus after seeing coronavirus clusters at colleges in other states.

"We should anticipate clusters. When you have large concentrations of people, you see clusters," he said. "We expect it, we want to be prepared for it."

The new rule applies to all colleges and universities in the state. The threshold is smaller for smaller schools.

"If a college had 100 cases, or a number of cases equal to 5% of their population, whichever is less, they must go to remote learning for two weeks, at which time we will reassess the situation," he said.

Students who live at the college can remain on campus during virtual learning.

