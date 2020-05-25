Cuomo seeks death benefits for essential workers

“Sometimes, I would like the state of New York to secede and not have to deal with the federal government, but I get it,” he said.

Cuomo said that the Legislature is set to return this week. He said any legislation offered could not have a price tag associated with it.

He again pleaded again for federal aid for hazard pay and to fund state and local governments.

“We have no money. We have a $13 billion deficit. We’re now looking at cutting school aid 20%, local government aid 20%, cutting hospitals’ (funding) 20%,” he said.

“I would like to get more money to food banks right now. I would like to do more frankly for the front-line workers right now,” he added.

He also said he does not believe that a recent uptick in cases in some regions of the state is tied to reopening because it takes a couple of days after people obtain the virus for it to incubate.

“You can reopen. You can increase activity without the virus spreading. Be smart,” he said.

He pointed out that the state’s number of new cases is going down while the rest of the country is going up, accusing some states of not taking it seriously.