Cuomo: Schools should plan to reopen if infections remain low

If the number of reported coronavirus cases remains low, schools should plan on reopening in September, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

The announcement comes a day after the more than 700 school districts in the state were supposed to file reopening plans with the state’s Department of Education. A formal decision is expected to be handed down sometime next week.

“At this point, schools should plan on reopening and then we’ll watch to see what happens with the infection rate,” the governor said during his daily coronavirus briefing.

Still, Cuomo said whether children attend in-person learning depends on the comfort level of parents.

“Parents are taking this decision very seriously, and the reason we need the school districts to put in their plans is because the parents need to review the plan, understand the plan, and they have to have confidence in the plan,” he said.

Districts had until Friday to submit reopening plans with the state after initial guidance was handed down earlier this month, requiring desks to be spaced 6 feet apart and strict sanitation protocols.