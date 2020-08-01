Cuomo: Schools should plan to reopen if infections remain low

If the number of reported coronavirus cases remains low, schools should plan on reopening in September, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.
The announcement comes a day after the more than 700 school districts in the state were supposed to file reopening plans with the state’s Department of Education. A formal decision is expected to be handed down sometime next week.
“At this point, schools should plan on reopening and then we’ll watch to see what happens with the infection rate,” the governor said during his daily coronavirus briefing.
Still, Cuomo said whether children attend in-person learning depends on the comfort level of parents.
“Parents are taking this decision very seriously, and the reason we need the school districts to put in their plans is because the parents need to review the plan, understand the plan, and they have to have confidence in the plan,” he said.
Districts had until Friday to submit reopening plans with the state after initial guidance was handed down earlier this month, requiring desks to be spaced 6 feet apart and strict sanitation protocols.
School districts throughout the region have been slowly releasing plans after weeks of public input from parents and faculty members alike. Most call for a hybrid model that would combine in-person instruction with online learning.
Some districts, like Glens Falls, submitted plans that would allow parents to enroll their children in either in-person or virtual learning, depending on their comfort level.
But even with plans in place, schools in the state may be forced to close their doors again if the number of coronavirus cases spikes, Cuomo said.
The infection rate has remained low in New York, but several cases pertaining to large gatherings and out of state travel have raised concerns about a potential second wave in the fall.
Cuomo said reopening schools could potentially mean exposing children to the virus, which is a worry for many parents.
“These are real circumstances that have to be considered,” he said.
New York tested 82,737 people for the virus on Friday, the most daily tests since testing began five months ago on March 1. Just 737 people tested positive for the virus, a rate of 0.91%.
In Warren County, there were no new reported cases on Saturday, but 172 people are in quarantine after traveling out of state.
Also on Saturday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, for a total of 277 confirmed cases. Nine people are still sick, seven of them are mild. Two people are in critical condition.
- Washington County reported no new cases, for a total of 232 confirmed cases. Two people are still sick.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report on the updated figures on the weekend. As of Friday, there were 745 confirmed cases in Saratoga County. A total of 74 people were ill and five were hospitalized.
- Essex County had 77 positive cases as of Friday.
- Statewide, 753 people tested positive, a rate of 0.91% There were 581 people hospitalized. There were four deaths.
